Green Battery Minerals Stallion Claims Partial Lapse

May 13th - Montreal, QP, - Green Battery Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GEM, FSE: BK2P,) announces that several of the Companies Stallion Claims have lapsed. The Stallion Project is comprised of several Claims that are located in Northern B.C. and is situated 930 km north of Vancouver, BC, and 460 km northwest of Prince George, BC. The initial Stallion Projects claims were acquired in August 2021 and over the past several years more claims were added. As the several claim blocks have different renewal dates not all of the claims have lapsed, and some are still in good standing.

The Company had retained a consulting company to manage and maintain all of its claims who failed to file the necessary assessment reports to renew the claims in a timely manner resulting in the lapse of several Stallion claims. The Company is seeking legal opinion in order to determine a potential insurance claim or legal action. The Company will update shareholders as events arise.

About the Company: Green Battery Minerals is managed by a team with over 150 years collectively with a proven track record of not just finding numerous mines but building and operating them too. The Green Battery Mineral management team's most recent success is discovering the Berkwood graphite resource in Northern Quebec. Green Battery Mineral owns this asset 100 percent, and the Company's shareholders will benefit from this asset as the demand for Graphite for electric vehicles increases significantly.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Green Battery Minerals lnc.

'Thomas Yingling'

President, CEO & Director

2200 - 1250 Rene Levesque Blvd. Montreal, QC, H3B 4W8

Phone: (438) 469-0705

#1100 - 1111 Melville Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V6

Phone: (604) 343-7740

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

info@greenbatteryminerals.com or 1-604-343-7740

Website: www.greenbatteryminerals.com

