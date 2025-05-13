Baru Gold Completes Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement

Vancouver, May 13, 2025 - Baru Gold Corp. (BARU: TSX.V | BARUF: OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Baru") announces that it has completed its second and final tranche of its private placement (a "Private Placement") for an aggregate of $88,820, issuing 2,220,500 Units previously announced on March 25, 2025. The Company raised a total of $425,141.88 and issued 10,628,547 units from both tranches. Each unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable for one Share for 2 years from the date such Warrant is issued at an exercise price of $0.07.

Allocation of the proceeds raised from the Private Placement will be for working capital of $85,000 and the balance will be used for payment of land use taxes which will be set aside until completion of this Private Placement with no payments to Non-Arm's Length parties and/or investor relations providers. Finder's fees of $1,800 were paid in cash and 45,000 finders warrants equal to 6% of the gross subscription proceeds raised in first tranche to 2 finders in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The finder's warrants are exercisable for one Share for 2 years from the date such Warrant is issued at an exercise price of $0.07.

All securities issued in this second tranche of the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period which will expire on September 12, 2025. The Private Placement is also subject to final Exchange approval.

An Insider of the Company has participated in the foregoing offering which constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the securities acquired by the insiders, nor the consideration for the securities paid by such insiders, exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Insider has subscribed for an aggregate of 1,643,325 common shares for total proceeds of $65,733.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

ABOUT SANGIHE GOLD PROJECT

The Sangihe Gold Project ("Sangihe") is located on the Indonesian island of Sangihe, off the northern coast of Sulawesi with a gold bearing area of approximately 25,000 ha. Sangihe has an existing National Instrument 43-101 report suitable for mining planning and production schedules for an area within the 65-ha area targeted for initial production. Within the area targeted for initial production, the National Instrument 43-101 report estimates over 200,000 oz of gold resource (Inferred: 91,000 and Indicated: 114,000), and over 3 million oz of silver resource (Inferred: 1,080,000 and Indicated: 1,930,000) as reported in the Company's "Independent Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimates of the Binebase and Bawone Deposits, Sangihe Project, North Sulawesi, Indonesia" (Mining Associates Pty Ltd, February 1st, 2025). Only 10% of the gold bearing area has been explored.

Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Company intends to proceed to production without the benefit of first establishing mineral reserves supported by a feasibility study. The Company cautions readers that the any production decision made by the Company will not be based on a NI 43-101 feasibility study of mineral reserves that demonstrates economic and technical viability and as such, there may be involved increased uncertainty and various technological and economic risks

The Company's 70-percent interest in the Sangihe-mineral-tenement Contract of Work ("CoW") is held through PT. Tambang Mas Sangihe ("TMS"). The remaining 30-percent interest in TMS is held by other Indonesian corporations. The term of the Sangihe CoW agreement is 30 years upon commencement of the production phase of the project. Baru has met all the requirements of the Indonesian government and has been granted its environmental permit.

ABOUT BARU GOLD CORP.

Baru Gold Corp. is a dynamic junior gold developer with NI 43-101 gold resources in Indonesia, one of the top ten gold producing countries in the world. Based in Indonesia and North America, Baru's team boasts extensive experience in starting and operating small-scale gold assets.

