Argenta Completes Phase 1 Of 2025 Exploration Program At El Quevar

VANCOUVER, May 13, 2025 - Argenta Silver Corp. (TSXV: AGAG) ("Argenta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of Phase 1 of its 2025 exploration program at the Company's flagship El Quevar Project, located in Salta Province, Argentina.

Phase 1 of the program, which commenced on January 3, 2025 (see press release dated January 6, 2025), was designed to enhance the geological understanding of Quevar South through a systematic program of surface mapping, drill core re-logging, geochemical sampling, and advanced spectroscopic analysis. The results of Phase 1 had been used to define high-priority drill targets for Phase 2, which is expected to commence during Q2 2025.

Highlights of Phase 1:

Re-logging of 23,500 meters of historical drill core: This work represents over 32% of the total drilling at the Yaxtché deposit (approx. 73,000 meters). The re-logging effort has led to updated interpretations and the identification of key structural and lithological controls on mineralization.

Geological modeling underway: New interpretations of the Yaxtché deposit are being developed by the Company's technical team and consultants. These reinterpretations are expected to significantly enhance drill targeting for resource expansion and discovery.

Geochemical sampling of previously untested intervals: Over 800 samples were recently collected from more than 750 meters of historical core not previously assayed by the former operator. Results are pending and results will be released when received and compiled.

Spectroscopic analysis of 6,000 samples: High-resolution mineralogical analysis using NIR/SWIR technologies provided key insights into hydrothermal alteration patterns and lithological boundaries that will support refined drill targeting.

Database modernization: A new geological database has been implemented to unify and validate both historical and newly generated datasets, allowing for improved modeling and future targeting.

Regional mapping and surface sampling: 13 km² of 1:10,000 scale surface mapping was completed, identifying key structures and alteration zones. Over 700 soil samples and approximately 200 rock chip samples were collected. Results are pending for these samples and will be released when received and compiled. Surface sampling will continue, depending on weather conditions.

Phase 2 of the exploration program is anticipated to commence in Q2 2025 and will focus on drilling high-priority targets identified in Phase 1. The Company is currently finalizing target prioritization and logistical planning.

Joaquín Marias, Chief Executive Officer of Argenta, commented:

"The completion of Phase 1 marks a major technical milestone for Argenta, setting strong foundations for what is coming next. Through the application of modern tools, detailed analysis, and fresh eyes on the project, we have built a much stronger geological model. Our reinterpretation has revealed patterns and vectors of mineralization that were not previously evident. This new understanding positions us to move forward with greater precision and confidence as we enter the drilling stage."

The Company intends to drill approximately 4,000 meters in Phase 2, with the program strategically divided between validation drilling, step-out drilling, and exploration drilling to test new targets generated from the updated model.

About Argenta Silver Corp.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a focused silver exploration company committed to advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Our mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta emphasizes responsible mining practices and is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver-a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies.

Andrew Hamilton, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. The QP is not independent of the company.

