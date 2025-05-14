Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Announces Results of Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 13, 2025 - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) announced the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of holders of common shares held today in Toronto.

The following nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated April 4, 2025 were elected as directors of the Corporation. The vote was conducted by a show of hands. The number of common shares voted for or against the election of each director was as indicated below:



Votes For Votes Against

Number Percent Number Percent Mark J. Fuller 16,497,432 71.14 6,693,888 28.86 Douglas F. McCutcheon 22,825,101 98.42 366,219 1.58 Dorothea E. Mell 22,691,809 97.85 499,511 2.15 William H. McNeil 20,964,389 90.40 2,226,931 9.60 Sandra L. Rosch 22,202,119 95.73 989,202 4.27 John F. Tuer 22,857,141 98.56 334,180 1.44 Patricia M. Volker 21,379,219 92.19 1,812,101 7.81

Final results on all matters voted at the annual meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC") directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced and sold by IOC.

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation