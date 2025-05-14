Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Announces Results of Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 13, 2025 - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) announced the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of holders of common shares held today in Toronto.
The following nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated April 4, 2025 were elected as directors of the Corporation. The vote was conducted by a show of hands. The number of common shares voted for or against the election of each director was as indicated below:
Votes For
Votes Against
Number
Percent
Number
Percent
Mark J. Fuller
16,497,432
71.14
6,693,888
28.86
Douglas F. McCutcheon
22,825,101
98.42
366,219
1.58
Dorothea E. Mell
22,691,809
97.85
499,511
2.15
William H. McNeil
20,964,389
90.40
2,226,931
9.60
Sandra L. Rosch
22,202,119
95.73
989,202
4.27
John F. Tuer
22,857,141
98.56
334,180
1.44
Patricia M. Volker
21,379,219
92.19
1,812,101
7.81
Final results on all matters voted at the annual meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation
The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC") directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced and sold by IOC.
SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation
Contact For further information, please contact: John F. Tuer, President & Chief Executive Officer, (416) 362-0066, E-mail- investor.relations@labradorironore.com
