Independence Gold Resumes Drilling at 3Ts Project

Vancouver, May 14, 2025 - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) ("Independence" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has resumed at its 3Ts Project. The 3Ts Project is located approximately 185 kilometres ("km") southwest of Prince George, British Columbia and is comprised of thirty-one mineral claims covering approximately 35,486 hectares ("ha") in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia. The project is situated 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Mine and covers a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate vein district within which nineteen individual mineralized veins, ranging from 50 m to more than 1,100 m in strike length and with true widths up to 32 m have been identified.

This drill program commenced in November 2024, with 10,000 m originally planned. The drill program was expanded in the second quarter of 2025 to 13,000 m due to successful drill results and drill costs being lower than anticipated. Due to spring break up conditions, drilling was halted for approximately three weeks. During this period, all mineralized drill core was shipped to the lab for analysis with results pending.

Under the expanded drill program, a total of 14 additional drill holes totaling 3,000 m are planned, focusing on the Johnny, Ian, and Larry vein systems. These veins have demonstrated significant mineralization potential and are being evaluated for inclusion in the Company's upcoming updated mineral resource estimate, currently being developed by SGS Geological Services. For further details please, see news release dated August 18th, 2022; "Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the 3Ts Gold Project, Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada", authored by Armitage and Miller.

"We are excited to have the drill turning again and to continue advancing the 3Ts Project," commented Randy Turner, President & CEO of Independence Gold. "This final phase of drilling will be critical to defining the potential of several new vein systems and strengthening the overall resource base at 3Ts."

Drilling is anticipated to conclude by mid-June 2025, with assay results expected approximately four weeks following. Due to the additional drilling to allow for the inclusion of new veins in the resource model, the Company now anticipates the release of the updated NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate in the third quarter of 2025.

In addition to the updated resource estimate, new metallurgical testing is being conducted on the Johnny, Larry and Ian veins to quantify the recovery potential of gold and silver from the veins. Mineralogical studies, including thin sections and advanced QEMSCAN are also underway to enhance the deposit model and resource model.

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and who is an independent consultant of the Company, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP.

"Randy Turner"

Randy Turner, President and CEO

