Dealings in Securities by an Executive Director and Executive Officer of AngloGold Ashanti plc

12:08 Uhr  |  Business Wire

AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company") (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) announces that an Executive Director, Alberto Calderon, and an Executive Officer of the Company, Richard Jordinson, have dealt in securities of the Company. A portion of the shares received by Alberto Calderon have been sold to satisfy related taxes as detailed below. The shares received by Richard Jordinson, who will retire as Chief Operating Officer of the Company and member of the Executive Committee with effect from 1 June 2025 after 13 years in senior management positions in the Company, have been sold, in part to satisfy related taxes.

Name of Executive Director

Alberto Calderon

Name of Company

AngloGold Ashanti plc

Date of transaction

13 May 2025

Nature of transaction

Off-market receipt of vested shares under the 2023 Deferred Share Plans (DSP)

Class of security

Ordinary shares

Number of securities

80,296

Price per security

Nil

Nature and extent of interest

Direct, Beneficial

Name of Executive Director

Alberto Calderon

Name of Company

AngloGold Ashanti plc

Date of transaction

13 May 2025

Nature of transaction

On-market sale of shares to fund tax liability in relation to DSP awards

Class of security

Ordinary shares

Number of securities sold

40,148

Price per security

US$40.88451

Value of transaction (excluding fees)

US$1,641,431.37

Nature and extent of interest

Direct, Beneficial

(1)

Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from US$40.8792 to US$40.9248 inclusive.
Name of Executive Officer

Richard Jordinson

Name of Company

AngloGold Ashanti plc

Date of transaction

13 May 2025

Nature of transaction

Off-market receipt of vested shares under the 2023 Deferred Share Plans (DSP)

Class of security

Ordinary shares

Number of securities

38,346

Price per security

Nil

Nature and extent of interest

Direct, Beneficial

Name of Executive Officer

Richard Jordinson

Name of Company

AngloGold Ashanti plc

Date of transaction

13 May 2025

Nature of transaction

On-market sale of vested DSP awards

Class of security

Ordinary shares

Number of securities sold

38,346

Price per security

US$40.89551

Value of transaction (excluding fees)

US$1,568,178.36

Nature and extent of interest

Direct, Beneficial

(1)

Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from US$40.8836 to US$40.9188 inclusive.

JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited



Contact

Media
Andrea Maxey
+61 08 9435 4603 / +61 400 072 199
amaxey@aga.gold

General inquiries
media@anglogoldashanti.com

Investors
Andrea Maxey
+61 08 9435 4603 / +61 400 072 199
amaxey@aga.gold

Yatish Chowthee
+27 11 637 6273 / +27 78 364 2080
yrchowthee@aga.gold

Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com


