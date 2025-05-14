Asante Mourns the Death of Board Member Carsten Korch

VANCOUVER, May 14, 2025 - Asante Gold Corp. (CSE:ASE | GSE:ASG | FRANKFURT:1A9 | U.S.OTC:ASGOF) ("Asante" or the "Company") announces with great sadness that Carsten Korch, a valued member of the Asante board of directors, has passed away.

Carsten Korch had been a director of the Company since July 2020. He served as a member of the Company's Audit Committee and Compensation, Governance and Nominating Committee and led the ESG Committee. Throughout his tenure he made valuable contributions to the Board.

A Danish national, Carsten was a Peru-based entrepreneur with more than 30 years' experience in several sectors. In addition to serving on the board of directors of a number of mining companies, Carsten had an illustrious career in tourism, the music industry and as a business coach and author of inspirational self-help books, including his most recent book From Dreamer to Entrepreneur. In addition to mining, his business experience was extensive and spanned intellectual property, retail, investment and data-driven marketing.

Malik Easah, Executive Chairman of Asante stated, "I am very saddened by Carsten's passing. He was a tremendous supporter of Asante and his contributions are significant. We offer our prayers and extend our deepest condolences to Carsten's family at this time."

Dave Anthony, CEO of Asante added, "Carsten's enthusiasm and positivity were inspiring. He challenged all of us to find a better path to success, in our personal lives and in our Company. He will be deeply missed."

Frederick Attakumah, Executive Vice President of Asante also stated, "Carsten's unwavering commitment to sustainability has been instrumental in shaping Asante's values and direction. We will honour his memory by continuing steadfastly in our quest to make a positive impact on our planet and society."

