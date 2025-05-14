Scottie Announces Management Changes to Support DSO Project Advancement

Vancouver, May 14, 2025 - Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR8) ("Scottie" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Masse as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Dr. Thomas Mumford as President, both appointments are effective immediately.

Brad Rourke, CEO of Scottie stated: "On behalf of the board, we are pleased to welcome Sean Masse to the team and congratulate Thomas on his promotion. As incoming COO Sean brings with him a wealth of experience in development and operations throughout BC. His recent experience as general manager of the Brucejack mine, one of the closest operating mines to Scottie, will provide exceptional insight from a project, production, logistics, and permitting perspective. Bringing him on is a crucial step in our transition from exploration to development, as he will guide the mine design, engineering studies, and help advance permitting on our Scottie Gold Mine direct ship ore (DSO) project. As President, Scottie will be able to leverage Thomas' planning and organizational skills, while maintaining oversight and continuity of the geological work."

Sean Masse, COO commented, "I am really excited for the opportunity to advance the Scottie Gold Mine Project and combine my prior experience in development to do so. The company is poised to turn the page on the project and work through the early steps to development and production. My experiences with the First Nations and regulators in the southern Golden Triangle have been great in the past and I look forward to expanding that collaboration on this new, exciting project. Scottie could be a real benefit to the area of Stewart, Hyder and the Nisga'a Nation, as well as the province as a whole".

Mr. Sean Masse

Sean Masse has over 25 years of experience as an underground mining industry professional in progressively senior management roles. Mr. Masse was the general manager of the Brucejack mine, in the Golden Triangle, responsible for all aspects of safe and socially responsible production at the mine, prior to the acquisition by Newmont. The operation had over 2000 employees & contractors. Before joining Brucejack, Mr. Masse was Vice President of Operations at Barkerville Gold Mines, prior to its acquisition. He also served as Project Manager for Centerra's Kemess Underground Project. During his tenure at Kemess, Mr. Masse worked closely with First Nations leadership, regulators and other stakeholders to permit the underground panel cave project. Before Kemess Underground, Mr. Masse led the mining team that brought New Gold's New Afton mine into successful production; on schedule and on budget, now Canada's highest tonnage underground mine.

Dr. Thomas Mumford

Thomas Mumford (Ph.D., P.Geo) has over 15 years' worth of experience in the mining industry as an exploration geologist. He holds a B.Sc. and M.Sc. from University of New Brunswick, and a Ph.D. from Carleton University. He has worked across Canada for numerous junior mining companies, exploring for multiple commodities. His most recent role at Scottie was VP of Exploration which he held since 2018, which contributed to the discovery of multiple new zones on the property, including the Blueberry Contact zone. Formerly an instructor and Program Head of BCIT's Mining and Mineral Exploration Program, he now sits on the board of Thesis Gold and is a director for AME (Association of Mineral Exploration).

Grant of Stock Options, RSUs, and DSUs

On May 13, 2025, Scottie granted 670,000 stock options ("Options") to certain directors, officers and consultants to the Company, 325,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to officers of the Company, and 200,000 Deferred Share Units ("DSUs") to directors of the Company in accordance with the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan. The Options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.97 per share, for a period of 5 years from the date of grant. The Options vest 1/4 immediately and 1/4 quarterly thereafter. Additionally, the RSUs and DSUs vest one year from the date of grant.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property which includes the Blueberry Contact Zone and the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu and Tide North properties. Altogether Scottie Resources holds approximately 58,500 hectares of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Additional Information

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward‐looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward‐looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

