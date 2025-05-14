Tower Commences Spring Drilling Program at Rabbit North Focusing on Blue Sky Discovery

Vancouver, May 14, 2025 - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") announces it has initiated the spring 2025 diamond drill program to test the high-grade Blue Sky, Thunder and Thunder North gold discoveries on the Company's Rabbit North property near Kamloops, B.C., The program was delayed through spring break-up to improve access to the newly discovered Blue Sky zone, which should greatly benefit our 2025 drilling campaigns.

Blue Sky Zone

Four holes have been designed to test the vertical and lateral continuity of both the wide (31.5 metres along hole), high-grade (4.15 grams per tonne) Au zone intersected near the bottom of discovery hole No. RN-24-055 and the thick (158 m vertically), overlying interval of low-grade (0.75 g/t) Au mineralization (see January 8, 2025, press release).

The high-grade gold zone was intersected at a vertical depth of approximately 200 m but the glacial till down-ice from hole 055 is strongly anomalous in gold grains, suggesting that the gold zone extends to surface. Most of the proposed holes will be positioned to intersect the gold zone closer to surface and thus will be significantly shorter than hole 055, potentially allowing more than four holes to be drilled. Preparations for a summer drilling program are being planned to expand on this spring program.

Background on Hole 055 Au Results

The Blue Sky intersection in Hole 055 spans 31.5 m, from 255 to 286.5 m down hole, and averages 4.15 g/t Au (see Table 1). Seven other gold zones, all diorite hosted like Blue Sky, were intersected higher in the hole, and all but one of the intervals between zones are highly anomalous, suggesting potential for both open pit and underground development. The closest zone, only 15 m above and potentially connected to Blue Sky, returned 2.92 g/t over 9.0 metres.

The diorite immediately below the saprolite, 72.6 m down-hole, and in six of the seven intervals between gold zones, is highly anomalous, typically averaging ~0.3 g/t Au - a common cut-off grade in open pit gold mines.

Mineralized Interval(s) Average Hole

No. Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Total

Depth

(m) Mineralized

Zone(s) From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

Grade

(g/t) RN24-055 663433 5607852 314.7 -60 332 Above Blue Sky 79.0 83.0 4.0 2.05











Above Blue Sky 92.3 95.0 2.7 3.15











Above Blue Sky 121.5 123.3 1.8 8.48











Above Blue Sky 152.8 155.5 2.8 1.80











Above Blue Sky 196.4 198.0 1.6 4.66











Above Blue Sky 201.0 211.6 10.6 1.54











Above Blue Sky 231.0 240.0 9.0 2.92











Blue Sky 255.0 286.5 31.5 4.15











Including 278.7 279.7 1.0 17.10

Table 1 - Significant gold intercepts of the shear-hosted type from Hole 55. Samples with Au grades greater than 15 g/t are shown individually. True widths have not been determined.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stuart Averill, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets, all in B.C., are the Rabbit North orogenic gold and porphyry copper-gold project located between the New Afton copper-gold and Highland Valley copper mines in the Kamloops mining district, the Nechako porphyry-associated gold-silver project near Artemis' Blackwater project and the More Creek epithermal gold project on the critical "red line" structural zone connecting the mineral deposits of the Golden Triangle.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tower Resources Ltd.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252069