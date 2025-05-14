Highland Copper Announces Completion of Copperwood Metallurgical Drilling and Continued Progress on Detailed Engineering

VANCOUVER, May 14, 2025 - Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI; OTCQB: HDRSF) ("Highland" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on recent developments at its 100%-owned Copperwood Project ("Copperwood") and the White Pine North Project ("White Pine"), a joint venture with Kinterra Copper USA LLC ("Kinterra").

Highland continues to advance Copperwood toward a near-term construction decision through a phased approach to detailed engineering which is designed to optimize and de-risk the project. Particularly, the metallurgical drill program was successfully completed with samples now being tested. At White Pine, Kinterra has made steady progress on environmental baselining and engineering. Both projects remain wellsequenced and highly leveraged to the copper price, offering a strong copper production profile in the supportive jurisdiction of Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Copperwood 2025 Program and Catalysts

2025 Site Work: During 2025, the Company will complete its remaining obligations related to its Wetlands and Streams Permit. This includes landscaping and tree planting on its newly created wetlands, in addition to an off-site stream mitigation project. The work continues to build Highland's operating presence, demonstrates strong environmental stewardship and strengthens relationships with local authorities and stakeholders. The 2025 work program is the final site work required in advance of a construction decision. This implies a lower site expenditure rate following the completion of this work until a full construction decision is made.

Detailed Engineering: In January 2025, Highland announced it awarded Front-End Engineering and Design contracts for both the mine engineering and process plant engineering to DRA Global. Phase 1 of Copperwood engineering is underway and entails a review of historic project data with a goal to finalize key project design criteria. This phase has highlighted several opportunities and risks that are currently being assessed through trade-off studies. Highland anticipates concluding Phase 1 by Q3 2025, at which point it anticipates transitioning into Phase 2 of its engineering program. The goal of Phase 2 is to bring Copperwood to approximately 35% engineered by early 2026. This work is critical to de-risk and optimize the Copperwood project, preparing it for a project financing and a construction decision.

Metallurgical Test Work: In January 2025, Highland initiated a drilling program aimed at extracting samples for advanced metallurgical testing. Highland is pleased to announce that the drill program was successfully completed on time and below budget. Approximately 400 kilograms of core samples have been characterised and sent to our laboratory partner. The test program is focused on the application of ultra-fine flotation technology, which has the potential to enhance the grade-recovery curve, resulting in improved project economics. This technology is also capable of delivering cost savings by reducing the physical footprint of the processing plant and further minimizing the project's environmental impact. Highland anticipates announcing metallurgical test results in Q3 2025.

Copperwood Project Support

Highland is particularly pleased to highlight recent support received for the Copperwood project at federal, state, county and municipal levels. As Highland Copper continues to present the merits of the Copperwood project to the Michigan Senate Appropriations Committee, it is anticipated that this resounding support will play a role in final approval of the proposed $50 million grant.

U.S. Representative Bergman: In light of the federal conversation around critical mineral strategy in the US, Representative Bergman issued a letter of support for the Copperwood Project, stating "Supporting the Copperwood Mine project means standing up for Michigan workers, strengthening our industries, and securing our Nation's economic future. By mining copper here in Michigan, we can lessen our vulnerability to global supply chain disruptions, reduce our reliance on foreign adversaries, and create hundreds of good-paying jobs that will directly benefit hardworking Michiganders."

Michigan Upper Peninsula Delegation: The Upper Peninsula delegation, including Representative Prestin, Representative Bohnak, Representative Greg Markkanen and Senator Ed McBroom, collectively penned an op-ed published in the Detroit News titled "The Solution to America's Copper Shortage is in Michigan". In the letter, they stated "The Copperwood project is a generational opportunity for Michigan to capitalize on its extensive mining experience and sustainable practices to reduce U.S. dependence on foreign sources of minerals and mineral processing and spur the development of an end-to-end, advanced manufacturing supply chain based entirely in Michigan".

Continued Local Support in West Upper Peninsula: As announced in February 2025, the Gogebic County Board of Commissioners, the Wakefield Township and the Ironwood Township issued renewed resolutions of support for the Copperwood project. "The resolution that the Gogebic County Board adopted supports the Copperwood Mine Project, knowing that they are transparent in their work and developing safe and accountable mining," said Dan Siirila, Chairman of the Gogebic County Board of Commissioners. "The County Board realizes the critical importance of the approval of the grant for energy, infrastructure for roads and broadband. This mine will give Gogebic County's economy the boost that it so needs and deserves."

White Pine Program and Catalysts

While Highland focuses on the Copperwood project, its joint venture partner, Kinterra, is applying its technical and financial strength to the White Pine project.

Resource Update: The drilling database has been updated with 2024 assay results, drill hole logs, and QA/QC of historical data. The mineral resource update is underway, incorporating a review of geological models, QA/QC procedures, sampling methods, specific gravity analysis, and resource estimation criteria, A geophysical survey completed in Q1 will support an updated structural model, currently in progress as part of the broader resource model update.

Test work and Engineering Trade-offs: Phase 1 of the metallurgical test work program has been completed, with results informing flow sheet development and comminution trade-off studies. Geotechnical rock strength testing has also been finalized, with the data incorporated into geotechnical modeling to define key mine design criteria. In addition, trade-off studies evaluating site locations, power supply options, and tailings deposition methods have been initiated.

Environmental Baselining: Environmental baseline studies will continue through 2025 and include geochemistry characterization, additional flora, fauna, and threatened and endangered species surveys and wetland and streams characterization work. Quarterly groundwater and surface water sampling will also continue in 2025.

Barry O'Shea, President and CEO of Highland Copper, commented: "We're very pleased with the steady progress at Copperwood as we continue to de-risk the project and move closer to a construction decision. The work completed to date, both in engineering and metallurgical testing, has reinforced our confidence in the technical and economic potential of the project. We're also encouraged by the continued support from federal, state and local authorities, which reflects the strong regional alignment behind responsible development. At the same time, our joint venture at White Pine is advancing on multiple fronts, and we look forward to the upcoming resource update as an important milestone in the project's evolution. Together, these assets form the foundation of a compelling growth pipeline in a region that's both supportive and strategically important for the future of copper production in North America."

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Wynand van Dyk, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Highland Copper Company

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. The Company owns the Copperwood deposit through long-term mineral leases and 34% of the White Pine North project through a joint venture with Kinterra Copper USA LLC. The Company also owns surface rights securing access to the Copperwood deposit and providing space for infrastructure at Copperwood as required. The Company has 736,363,619 common shares issued and outstanding. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HI" and trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol "HDRSF".

More information about the Company is available on the Company's website at www.highlandcopper.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

