Outcrop Silver Expands Los Mangos Vein System With New High-Grade Intercepts Including 3.86 m At 621 g/t Silver Equivalent

13:30 Uhr  |  CNW
Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. (TSXV: OCG) (OTCQX: OCGSF) (DE: MRG) ("Outcrop Silver") is pleased to announce new drill results from the Los Mangos vein at its 100%-owned Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. The latest intercepts further confirm the presence of wide, high-grade zones within the system and reinforce the continuity of mineralization along strike and at depth (Figure 1 and Figure 2). These results follow the company's previously announced intercept of 18.30 metres at 992 g/t AgEq in hole DH459 (News Release dated May 6, 2025), and support the emerging significance of Los Mangos as one of the project's most robust vein systems discovered to date.

Highlights

  • Hole DH464 returned 3.86 metres at 621 g/t AgEq (433 g/t Ag and 2.51 g/t Au) (Table 1, Figure 3)
  • Recently announced high-grade drill results along strike at Los Mangos:
    • DH459: 18.30 metres at 992 g/t AgEq (News Release dated May 6, 2025)
    • DH457: 8.20 metres at 669 g/t AgEq (News Release dated April 22, 2025)
    • DH451: 7.18 metres at 358 g/t AgEq (News Release dated April 1, 2025)
    • DH444: 1.92 metres at 586 g/t AgEq (News Release dated March 12, 2025)

"Every new intercept at Los Mangos strengthens the case that the central portion of Santa Ana can add meaningful tonnes and grade in short order. These results validate our fully funded 24,000 metre drill program, which is laser focused on converting discoveries into ounces for the next resource update.  We are executing exactly what we laid out to investors," stated Ian Harris, President & CEO. "This momentum is possible only through the hard work of our on site teams and the strong partnership we share with the people of Falan and Tolima-together carrying a 400 year silver legacy into the next generation."

The Los Mangos vein system lies in the southwestern portion of the fully permitted 17 kilometer mineralized corridor of the Santa Ana Project and is located more than 8 kilometres south of the current resource area (News Release April 26, 2023). Drilling has confirmed to date, a strike length of over 350 metres and vertical continuity exceeding 250 metres, with mineralization hosted in quartz-sulfide breccias and veins within altered green schists and intrusive dikes (Figure 3 and Figure 4).

Target

Hole ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Estimated
True Width
(m)

Au
g/t

Ag
g/t

AgEq1
g/t

Vein

Los Mangos

DH461

203.30

203.67

0.37

*

0.17

205

217

Vein

DH461

223.48

228.75

5.27

3.13

0.17

195

208

Los Mangos

Including

228.14

228.75

0.61

0.36

0.92

1,213

1,282

DH464

111.75

112.07

0.32

*

0.05

458

462

Mangos Fault

DH464

224.99

228.85

3.86

2.41

2.51

433

621

Los Mangos

Including

224.99

225.60

0.61

0.38

1.67

895

1,020

And

226.40

227.16

0.76

0.47

6.53

108

598

And

227.16

228.16

1.00

0.62

3.37

984

1,237

DH464

239.71

240.01

0.30

*

0.12

341

349

Vein

Table 1. Drill hole assay results reported in this release. * The current knowledge of these structures does not allow for estimating the true width.

"With each new hole, Los Mangos continues to prove itself as one of the most exciting discoveries within the Santa Ana project," commented Guillermo Hernandez, Vice President of Exploration. "These intercepts demonstrate not only the continuity of grade but also the persistence of thickness, which is critical for future resource expansions. Our targeting is becoming increasingly precise, and we remain confident that continued drilling will expand the high-grade footprint ahead of our upcoming resource update."

Sample

Easting
(m)

Northing
(m)

Elevation
(m)

Sample
Type

Au
g/t

Ag
g/t

AgEq1
g/t

Release Date

15491

501854.0

556550.0

866.08

Dump Grab

8.07

234

840

August 23, 2023

17351

501681.0

556466.0

1012.00

Chip

0.22

297

314

March 12, 2025

17528

501846.0

556532.2

875.00

Dump Grab

8.04

301

905

March 12, 2025

17531

501847.0

556533.2

875.00

Dump Grab

7.15

81

618

March 12, 2025

17532

501844.0

556530.2

875.00

Dump Grab

0.56

3,019

3,061

March 12, 2025

17687

501659.0

556484.0

1028.00

Chip

3.73

907

1,187

March 12, 2025

17688

501660.0

556474.0

1035.00

Chip

3.04

344

572

March 12, 2025

17765

501754.0

556392.0

987.00

Dump Grab

12.57

215

1,159

March 12, 2025

17766

501742.0

556411.0

974.00

Chip

6.22

122

589

March 12, 2025

Table 3. Surface chip and grab sample results in the Los Mangos vein target from the regional exploration program, including those previously reported and referred to in Figure 1 (see News Releases dated August 23, 2023, and March 12, 2025). By their nature, grab samples are selective, and the assay results may not necessarily represent true underlying mineralization. Coordinates are UTM system, zone 18N and WGS84 projection.

Hole ID

Hole Code

Easting
(m)

Northing
(m)

Elevation
(m)

Depth
(m)

Azimuth
(°)

Dip
(°)

DH420

SALM24HD420

501916.349

556451.154

915.18

200.25

303

-45

DH423

SALM24DH423

501917.600

556451.345

915.19

164.71

333

-45

DH425

SALM24DH425

501915.818

556450.553

914.73

215.49

285

-55

DH428

SALM24DH428

501915.742

556450.146

915.19

227.99

273

-55

DH432

SALM24DH432

501881.348

556447.027

921.96

131.46

321

-45

DH434

SALM25DH434

501881.468

556446.758

922.44

151.66

310

-45

DH436

SALM25DH436

501797.491

556358.423

989.71

179.22

315

-51

DH438

SALM25DH438

501796.942

556358.077

989.68

210.61

298

-50

DH440

SALM25DH440

501796.528

556357.559

989.84

190.19

286

-45

DH442

SALM25DH442

501796.528

556357.559

989.84

201.47

335

-49

DH444

SALM25DH444

501796.901

556358.092

989.81

200.55

306

-58

DH447

SALM25DH447

501766.685

556378.891

998.44

120.09

325

-51

DH449

SALM25DH449

501797.565

556358.288

989.73

163.98

325

-58

DH451

SALM25DH451

501796.972

556357.896

989.75

250.24

302

-65

DH453

SALM25DH453

501796.830

556357.426

989.55

242.62

286

-59

DH454

SALM25DH454

501796.932

556357.896

989.59

286.20

305

-69

DH457

SALM25DH457

501797.401

556358.269

989.55

248.71

324

-65

DH459

SALM25DH459

501797.979

556358.194

989.86

229.39

346

-60

DH461

SALM25DH461

501797.955

556358.119

989.361

273.40

346

-66

DH464

SALM25DH464

501796.568

556357.185

989.749

250.24

286

-62

Table 4. Collar and survey table for drill holes reported and referred to in this release. All coordinates are UTM system, Zone 18N, and WGS84 projection.

1Silver Equivalent

Metal prices used for equivalent calculations were US$1,800/oz for gold, and US$25/oz for silver. Metallurgical recoveries based on Outcrop Silver's metallurgical test work are 97% for gold and 93% for silver (see news release dated August 23, 2023). The equivalency formula is as follows:

QA/QC

Outcrop Silver applied its standard protocols for sampling and assay for exploration activities. Underground channel samples were taken perpendicular to the vein and sample length was broken by geology. Core diameter is a mix of HTW and NTW depending on the depth of the drill hole. Diamond drill core boxes were photographed, sawed, sampled and tagged. Samples were bagged, tagged and packaged for shipment by truck from Santa Ana's core logging facilities in Falan, Colombia to the Actlabs certified sample preparation facility in Medellin, Colombia. ActLabs is an accredited laboratory independent of the Company. HQ-NTW core is sawn with one-half shipped. Samples delivered to Actlabs were AA assayed on Au, Ag, Pb, and Zn at Medellin using 1A2Au, 1A3Au, Multi-elements AR (Ag Cu Pb Zn), and Code 8 methods. Then, samples were sent to Actlabs Mexico for ICP-multi-elemental analysis with code 1E3. In line with QA/QC best practices, blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials are inserted at approximately three control samples every twenty samples into the sample stream, monitoring laboratory performance. A comparison of control samples and their standard deviations indicates acceptable accuracy of the assays and no detectible contamination. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security and assaying. The samples are analyzed for gold and silver using a standard fire assay on a 30-gram sample with a gravimetric finish for over-limits. Multi-element geochemistry was determined by ICP-MS using either aqua regia or four acid digestions. Crush rejects, pulps, and the remaining core are stored in a secured facility at Santa Ana for future assay verification.

Qualified Person

Edwin Naranjo Sierra is the designated Qualified Person within the meaning of the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and verified the technical information in this news release. Mr. Naranjo holds a MSc. in Earth Sciences, and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Mr. Naranjo Sierra is a consultant to the company and is therefore independent for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Santa Ana

The 100% owned Santa Ana project covers 27,000 hectares within the Mariquita District, through titles and applications, known as the largest and highest-grade primary silver district in Colombia with mining records dating back to 1585.

Santa Ana's maiden resource estimate, detailed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Santa Ana Property Mineral Resource Estimate," dated June 8, 2023, prepared by AMC Mining Consultants, indicates an estimated indicated resource of 24.2 million ounces silver equivalent at a grade of 614 grams per tonne and an inferred resource of 13.5 million ounces at a grade of 435 grams per tonne. The identified resources span seven major vein systems that include multiple parallel veins and ore shoots: Santa Ana (San Antonio, Roberto Tovar, San Juan shoots); La Porfia (La Ivana); El Dorado (El Dorado, La Abeja shoots); Paraiso (Megapozo); Las Maras; Los Naranjos, and La Isabela.

The drilling campaign aims to extend known mineralization and test new high-potential areas along the permitted section of the project's extensive 30 kilometres of mineralized trend. This year's exploration strategy aims to demonstrate a clear pathway to substantially expand the resource. These efforts underscore the scalability of Santa Ana and its potential for substantial resource growth, positioning the project to develop into a high-grade, economically viable, and environmentally responsible silver mine.

About Outcrop Silver

Outcrop Silver is a leading explorer and developer focused on advancing its flagship Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. Leveraging a disciplined and seasoned team of professionals with decades of experience in the region. Outcrop Silver is dedicated to expanding current mineral resources through strategic exploration initiatives.

At the core of our operations is a commitment to responsible mining practices and community engagement, underscoring our approach to sustainable development. Our expertise in navigating complex geological and market conditions enables us to consistently identify and capitalize on opportunities to enhance shareholder value. With a deep understanding of the Colombian mining landscape and a track record of successful exploration, Outcrop Silver is poised to transform the Santa Ana project into a significant silver producer, contributing positively to the local economy and setting new standards in the mining industry.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "potential," "we believe," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Outcrop Silver to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, capital expenditures and other costs, financing and additional capital requirements, completion of due diligence, general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, political uncertainties, and the state of the securities markets generally. Although management of Outcrop Silver have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Outcrop Silver will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference.

SOURCE Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation



Contact

Ian Harris, Chief Executive Officer
+1 604 638 2545
harris@outcropsilver.com
www.outcropsilver.com

Kathy Li, Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 778 783 2818
li@outcropsilver.com

