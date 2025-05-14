Domestic Metals Announces Appointment of Gordon Neal as President

VANCOUVER, May 14, 2025 - Domestic Metals Corp. ("Domestic" or the "Company") (TSXV:DMCU; OTC:DMCUF; Frankfurt: 03E) announces the appointment of Gordon Neal as President of the Company.

Mr. Neal has had a notable and successful career in the mining and resource sectors. He started as one of the founding members of MAG Silver Corp. before moving on to serve as the VP Corporate Development for Silvercorp Metals. Mr. Neal subsequently took the role of President of New Pacific Metals and is currently CEO of World Copper Ltd. Mr. Neal has raised more than $750M in the resource sector and serves on multiple metals and mining company boards. He served as a Senior Advisor in the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada and is a past member of the Board of Directors and the Senate of Dalhousie University.

"I am very excited to join the team at Domestic," says Gordon Neal. "The increasing global demand for copper has been reflected in the rising price of the commodity. Add to this the current US administration's goal of domestic metal production and we can see that Domestic's Montana-based copper project is well positioned to benefit significantly."

Domestic's Chairman and CEO, Patricio Varas, stated: "Gord's appointment represents a momentous addition to the Domestic team driving the Company's corporate transformation to advance the exceptional Smart Creek copper project located in Montana, USA. Mr. Neal's expertise and leadership will facilitate the advancement of the Company's Montana assets and the growth of the Company."

Smart Creek Project

Smart Creek is a 4,187 Ha road-accessible copper-gold exploration project located in western Montana, a prolific metallogenic province with superb copper pedigree in addition to a mining-savvy workforce. Montana State is a pro-mining jurisdiction with active copper mines and exploration projects including the giant Butte Mine owned by Montana Resources LLP that has included 5.4 Billion Tonnes averaging 0.46 % Cu, 0.033 % Mo, and 4.30 g/t Ag1. The Smart Creek project is characterized by:

Multiple UNTESTED Porphyry-skarn-CRD style alteration footprints with coincident geophysical and geochemical signatures. Extensive property-wide copper mineralization in rock and soil datasets. Historic drill results with long copper intercepts and limited follow-up. 4+ target areas and the opportunity to develop further exploration upside. Reactive carbonate and diabase host rocks with the potential of yielding high-grade mineralization.



The Company has the opportunity to unlock shareholder value by exploring this world-class exploration asset and earning up to 60% in the project from partner Rio Tinto (see Domestic (formerly Norden Crown Metals Corporation) news release from August 20, 2024).

Smart Creek Exploration Targeting

Exploration targeting has identified four key target areas including the Smart Creek porphyry target (copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry mineralization), the Sunrise CRD target (copper-gold-silver carbonate replacement mineralization), the Radio Tower Porphyry target (copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry and carbonate replacement and skarn mineralization), and the Smart Creek South target (exotic copper mineralization). Remarkable historic work includes:

Recent drilling in 2022 resulted in excellent copper assay results including a 109.73 meters 0.75% Cu; 18.74 g/t Ag intercept (SMCR0022; see NR dated August 20, 2024) 2.

Structurally controlled/replacement style gold targets at the Sunrise mine area with historic grades of 6.22 g/t Au, 31.1 g/t Ag and 1.5% Cu3.



Ongoing and upcoming technical work plans include geological mapping, geochemistry, IP geophysics and/or magnetotelluric geophysics. Drill targets are expected to be finalized in Q2 2025, with drilling expected to commence in the second half of 2025.

References:

1https://mbmg.mtech.edu/pdf/geologyvolume/ReedDillesButteChapter_Final.pdf

2Norden Crown Announces Acquisition of Option Over the Smart Creek Copper-Gold Porphyry Project (Montana, USA), Public announcement, August 2024.

3Emmons, W.H., and Calkins, F.C., 1913. Geology and Ore Deposits of the Philipsburg Quadrangle, Montana. United States Geological Survey Professional Paper #78.

About Domestic Metals Corp.

Domestic Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large-scale, copper and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas in the Americas.

The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in historical mining districts that have seen exploration in geologically attractive mining jurisdictions, where economically favorable grades have been indicated by historic drilling and outcrop sampling.

The Smart Creek Project is strategically located in the mining friendly state of Montana, containing widespread copper mineralization at surface and hosts 4 attractive porphyry copper, epithermal gold, replacement and exotic copper exploration targets with excellent host rocks for mineral deposition.

Domestic Metals Corp. is led by an experienced management team and an accomplished technical team, with successful track records in mine discovery, mining development and financing.

Qualified Person

Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release. Mr. MacNeil is a technical advisor for the Company.

