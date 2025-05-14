Integral Metals Announces Preparations for Phase 2 Soil Sampling Program at the KAP Project

CALGARY, May 14, 2025 - Integral Metals Corp. (CSE: INTG | OTC: ITGLF | FSE: ZK9) (the "Company" or "Integral") is pleased to announce that preparations are underway for the Phase 2 exploration program at its 100%-owned KAP Project in the Mackenzie Mountains, Northwest Territories. This next phase will consist of a high-resolution soil geochemistry survey designed to identify potential Mississippi Valley-Type (MVT) lead-zinc mineralization with associated gallium and germanium enrichment beneath shallow overburden.

The KAP Property spans 7,500 hectares and is underlain by Middle Devonian carbonate stratigraphy that is prospective for MVT-style mineralization. Historical exploration by ComInco Ltd. and Firesteel Resources Inc. identified multiple showings of high-grade sphalerite and galena mineralization, primarily hosted in a dolomitized and silicified carbonate unit known as the Recrystallized Zone. Integral's 2024 exploration program confirmed the presence of gallium and germanium within this mineralization, validating previous results and highlighting the potential for critical metals at the project.

The Phase 2 exploration program will focus on collecting approximately 1,000 soil samples in a 50 meter by 50 metre grid, centered on the Main Showing and surrounding priority targets (Figure 1). The Main Showing is the most advanced prospect on the property. Mineralization is hosted within the Recrystallized Zone at the base of the Landry Formation and is often associated with collapse breccia bodies. The zone is stratabound and demonstrates characteristics typical of MVT systems, including structural control, silicification, and spatial association with faulted carbonate contacts.

In addition to areas surrounding the Main Showing, the soil grid will cover extensions of interpreted geophysical anomalies from historical gravity surveys. The "Grav_Main_3" target, in particular, represents a strong and untested 0.5 mGal gravity anomaly that is consistent with shallow, blind mineralization. Soil geochemistry has proven effective on the property in the past, with anomalous lead and zinc values directly overlying known mineralized zones. The goal of this survey is to refine subsurface targets and prioritize areas for drill target modelling in a proposed Phase 3 exploration program, and drilling in Phase 4.

The KAP Project is located approximately 160 kilometers west of Wrigley and 220 kilometers south of Norman Wells and is accessible by helicopter. Multiple mineralized showings occur along a 12-kilometer by 3-kilometre corridor where incised valleys expose the prospective Arnica-Landry contact. Work to date has included historical and modern drilling, geophysical surveys, trenching, geochemical sampling, and 3D modelling, with strong support for the existence of a district-scale MVT system enriched in critical metals.

"We're excited to move forward with Phase 2 at the KAP Project," states Paul Sparkes, CEO of Integral Metals. "This next phase of exploration will be important in helping us pinpoint future drilling targets."





Figure 1 Proposed soil sample stations around the Main Showing.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP of Exploration at the Company, and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

For a description of the Company's QA/QC and data verification procedures and processes, please see the technical report entitled, Technical Report on the KAP Property Mackenzie Mountains Northwest Territories Canada dated August 9, 2024, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

