Gold Digger Resources Inc. Announces Name Change to Nuclear Vision Limited

Vancouver, May 14, 2025 - Gold Digger Resources Inc. (CSE: GDIG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has changed its name from "Gold Digger Resources Inc." to "Nuclear Vision Limited" under the new trading symbol "NUKV" on the Canadian Securities Exchange.
The new CUSIP for the Company's common shares will be 670323104 and the new ISIN number will be CA6703231044. The Company's common shares are expected to begin trading under the Company's new name and ticker symbol at the opening of trading on May 16, 2025.
Allan Bezanson, CEO commented, "we changed the name to better reflect our business and the sector we operate within. We believe our land position and ability to develop a commercial uranium asset is timely as we move towards a greener, more efficient energy transition."
On Behalf of the Board of Directors Allan Bezanson President, CEO and Director
About Nuclear Vision Limited
Nuclear Vision Limited is an early-stage mineral resource exploration company. The Company's material property is the Regnault Project, consisting of 71 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,678 Ha located north-northeast of Chibougamau in the Province of Québec. The Company also holds the UA92 uranium project, consisting of 7 prospecting licenses totaling approximately 4,828km2 located in central Botswana.
CONTACT INFORMATION Gold Digger Resources Inc. Allan Bezanson, Chief Executive Officer and President Email: allanbezanson@outlook.com Telephone: (416) 427-4505
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252008
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!