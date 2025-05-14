Menü Artikel
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + S&P 500 turns positive for 2025

14:55 Uhr  |  CNW

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 - The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 14th

  • Equities are little changed early Wednesday as the S&P 500 returned to positive territory for 2025 on Tuesday. A temporary trade truce between the U.S. and China has lifted indices including mega-cap technology names.
  • The lowest annual consumer inflation read since 2021 calmed market worries as well. The pace of price gains rose 2.3% in April, slightly below economists estimate of 2.4%. Inflation was up 0.2% from March.
  • President Trump took to Truth Social to encourage the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates. Today, Vice Chair Philip Jefferson will speak from 9 to 10 AM ET and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly at 5:40 PM ET.

Opening Bell
Horace Mann (NYSE: HMN) celebrates 80 years of helping educators achieve lifelong financial success.

Closing Bell
Lithium Argentina (NYSE: LAR) celebrates the continued growth of Argentina as a major player on the global lithium stage.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--sp-500-turns-positive-for-2025-302455311.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange



Contact
Media Partnership Inquiries: Please contact Joe Benarroch, joe.benarroch@nyse.com, Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution
