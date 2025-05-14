Element79 Gold Corp Completes OTCQB Uplisting

VANCOUVER, May 14, 2025 - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS0) ("Element79", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved to have its common shares uplisted from the OTC "Pink" market to the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"). The successful uplisting is effective May 14, 2025 and the company's common shares will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "ELEM" in Canada, "ELMGF" in the USA and "7YS0" in Frankfurt.

Element79 Gold Corp believes the uplisting will boost visibility to a broader universe of investors and provide improved liquidity for its stock as the company advances its flagship Lucero project in Peru and completes the Plan of Arrangement spinout of its Dale property via its subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp. The OTCQB is the premier marketplace for developing companies, including those in the medical technology sector.

James Tworek, Element79 Gold Corp's Chief Executive Officer and Director commented, "Uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market is an important milestone for our company and reflects our commitment to improving corporate transparency, increasing share trading liquidity, and expanding the universe of potential investors."

The OTCQB is a trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. that is designed for developing and entrepreneurial-stage companies, and is considered by the SEC to be an "established public market". Companies listed on the OTCQB are current in their SEC financial reporting and complete an annual verification and management certification process. Additional information about the OTC Markets Group Inc. and the OTCQB can be found at www.otcmarkets.com.

About Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp. is a mining company focused on exploring and developing its past-producing, high-grade gold and silver project, Lucero, located in Chachas, Arequipa, Peru. The Company is committed to advancing responsible mining practices and maintaining strong relationships with local communities to support sustainable development.

The Company also holds several exploration projects along Nevada's Battle Mountain trend, a region renowned for prolific gold production, and these assets are under contract for sale in the first half of 2025. Additionally, Element79 has transferred its Dale Property in Ontario to its subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp., as part of a Plan of Arrangement spin-out process.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

