Silver Scott Mines (OTC:SILS) Completes Acquisition of Affordable Telehealth Plan to Drive Preventive Health Innovation with AI

FRANKLIN, May 14, 2025 - Silver Scott Mines (OTC:SILS), a diversifying digital technology company with interests in healthcare, blockchain, tokenization of Real-World Assets and fractional ownership, is proud to announce the closing of the acquisition of Affordable Telehealth Plan. This strategic move signals the Company's entry into the rapidly evolving digital health sector. With this acquisition, SILS is laying the foundation to modernize preventive healthcare delivery using cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology.

As the U.S. healthcare system continues to grapple with accessibility, rising costs, and provider burnout, this integration will empower physicians to see more patients efficiently, deliver more accurate care, and securely manage patient records - especially in underserved communities.

"This is the bridge we've been waiting for - a scalable, affordable solution to move preventive health from concept to nationwide execution," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Mines. "The integration of AI and blockchain into telehealth is no longer futuristic. It's urgent, and it's now."

Why This Matters:

This announcement follows OpenAI's recent launch of HealthBench, a new benchmark showing that AI models are beginning to outperform doctors in isolated tasks, and even augment human physician performance. The benchmark, built on 5,000 real-world healthcare scenarios and validated by 262 physicians across 60 countries, signals a clear shift in healthcare's future: AI isn't just support - it's becoming essential.

SILS and Affordable Telehealth Plan will leverage these developments, incorporating next-generation AI models into virtual consultations to assist with triage, documentation, and patient follow-up. At the same time, blockchain will secure patient health records, enabling permissioned access and HIPAA-compliant data ownership.

The Vision:

AI-Powered Virtual Care

Affordable Telehealth Plan will deploy AI-driven assistants to help doctors make better decisions faster, improving patient throughput without sacrificing quality.

Blockchain-Backed Health Security

Patient data will be encrypted and managed using blockchain infrastructure, increasing trust, transparency, and control.

Preventive Health at Scale

By combining scalable technology with an affordable model, SILS aims to tackle chronic disease early, reducing downstream healthcare costs nationwide.

Industry Implications:

In a healthcare landscape where AI models are outperforming traditional methods - as demonstrated by OpenAI's HealthBench (with GPT-4.1 scoring a 60% on task-level evaluations, surpassing physicians in certain cases) - SILS positions itself at the forefront of AI + healthcare transformation.

"The future of healthcare will be AI-assisted, blockchain-secured, and prevention-first. We're proud to lead that future," said the CEO, Stuart Fine.

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines Inc. (OTC: SILS) is a publicly traded company focused on identifying and acquiring high-growth businesses across a range of industries. With the acquisition of AffordableTelehealthplan.com, the Company has entered the healthcare sector with the goal of expanding access to affordable medical services creating long-term shareholder value.

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/silverscott-blockchain

X: https://x.com/silverscottmine

About AffordableTelehealthplan.com

AffordableTelehealthplan.com is a provider of low-cost, prescription telehealth services. The platform offers individuals and families round-the-clock access to licensed healthcare professionals, supporting a mission of making quality healthcare more accessible and affordable for all.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, seeks and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines, are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Stuart Fine, CEO

stuartfine@silverscottmines.com

908-356-9852

SOURCE: Silver Scott Mines Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire