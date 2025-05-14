Altius Minerals Corp. Reports Voting Results From its May 14, 2025 Annual General Meeting

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING MAY 14, 2025 - REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS RESOLUTION FOR WITHHELD/AGAINST RESULT Appointment of Deloitte LLP, St. John's, NL as Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration 33,990,719 212,639 Approved (99.38%) Election of the following directors: Nicole Adshead-Bell 31,192,437 61,261 Elected (99.80%) Teresa Conway 31,202,288 51,410 Elected (99.84%) John Baker 30,087,730 1,165,968 Elected (96.27%) Brian Dalton 31,161,591 92,107 Elected (99.71%) Anna El-Erian 30,097,647 1,156,051 Elected (96.30%) André Gaumond 31,211,970 41,728 Elected (99.87%) Roger Lace 31,203,921 49,777 Elected (99.84%) Fred Mifflin 29,906,699 1,346,999 Elected (95.69%) Jamie Strauss 30,966,630 287,068 Elected (99.08%) Say on Pay 31,003,144 250,553 Approved (99.20%)

Altius Minerals Corp. (TSX: ALS; OTCQX: ATUSF) ("Altius" or the "Corporation") reports that all resolutions presented at its May 14, 2025 Annual General Meeting were approved by shareholders, including the election of directors Nicole Adshead-Bell, Teresa Conway, John Baker, Brian Dalton, Anna El-Erian, André Gaumond, Roger Lace, Fred Mifflin, and Jamie Strauss, all with votes in favour at 95% or higher. The voting participation rate was 73.9% and Altius thanks its shareholders and their intermediaries for another year of solid voter participation. Detailed results of the election of directors and meeting resolutions are as follows:

Altius's strategy is to create per share growth through a diversified portfolio of royalty assets that relate to long life, high margin operations. This strategy further provides shareholders with exposures that are well aligned with sustainability-related global growth trends including the electricity generation transition from fossil fuel to renewables, transportation electrification, reduced emissions from steelmaking and increasing agricultural yield requirements. These macro-trends each hold the potential to cause increased demand for many of Altius's commodity exposures including copper, renewable based electricity, several key battery metals (lithium, nickel and cobalt), clean iron ore, and potash. In addition, Altius runs a successful Project Generation business that originates mineral projects for sale to developers in exchange for equity positions and royalties. Altius has 46,301,246 common shares issued and outstanding that are listed on Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange. It is included in each of the S&P/TSX Small Cap, the S&P/TSX Global Mining, and the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats indices.







