The Company Provides Property Developments and Project Updates

Vancouver, May 14, 2025 - VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its properties and projects.

Lac Doré Property: Vanadium, Iron & Titanium

The Lac Doré property, which is the flagship project of VanadiumCorp, has successfully completed an Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) survey. This advanced geophysical method aims to refine and enhance the geological and structural model of the Lac Doré property. The updated model will be essential for revising the "NI 43-101" report, which includes the Vanadiferous Titanomagnetite (VTM) resource initially classified as a historical estimate in 2020.

The ANT survey is expected to provide valuable insights that will inform further development and exploration efforts, helping to maximize the property's potential.

Lac Laura: Gold Property

The Lac Laura Project, a wholly owned gold asset (including silver, copper, zinc, and lead), has a history of exploration. Acquired by the company in 2007, the property had previously been studied and explored by Minnova, a subsidiary of Falconbridge. These historical efforts included geophysical surveys, surface stripping, channel sampling, underground exploration drift development, and diamond drilling programs. The company plans to undertake data compilation and targeting assessment. This initiative aims to synthesize existing datasets, identify and prioritize exploration targets, and present an updated summary for future work on the property.

Iron T: Vanadium, Iron & Titanium

The Iron-T Project is a vanadium-titanium-iron (VTM) 100% owned by the Company, located in Quebec's Matagami Mining Camp. In 2007, VanadiumCorp acquired 17 claims (946.55 Ha) known as the Audet Assemblage from Dr. M. Taner's group. The company has subsequently staked 133 more claims, expanding to cover the east and west extensions of the Bell River Complex, totalling 150 mineral interests and 42.18 km² (4,218.32 Ha). This claim assemblage encompasses and controls 25 km of the Bell River Complex deposits.

Potential joint ventures are under consideration.

CIMS Pilot Plant:

Updating the CIMMS electrolyte production plant equipment is scheduled for Q3.

The Company is currently in discussions and testing electrolytes with CellCube Energy Storage, a leading international manufacturer of vanadium flow batteries.

VEPT (Vanadium Electrolyte Production Technology):

All patents have been thoroughly updated and are in good standing.

An Australian company is actively engaged in the testing of this innovative technology, exploring its potential applications.

Currently exploring interest in licensing opportunities from regions including Australia, the United Kingdom, and China, indicating a growing global demand for this technology.

Marketing Efforts:

Marketing and informational campaigns are underway. Additional details will be shared in the forthcoming weeks.

Financing

The Company has submitted documents to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") seeking final approval to close its previously-announced private placement financing (see the Company's February 26, 2025, March 11, 2025, and April 14, 2025 news releases for details) (the "Financing"). The Company has issued 1,910,273 Units to arm's-length subscribers, for aggregate gross proceeds of $210,130, each Unit consisting of 1 common share of the Company and 1 common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable at $0.15 for 3 years.

In connection with the Financing, the Company has paid cash finders' fees totalling $9,109.10 and issued 82,800 broker warrants to arm's-length finders.

All shares issued as part of this financing, as well as any shares resulting from the exercise of warrants, will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date. The financing is contingent upon approval from the TSXV Exchange.

The net proceeds from the financing will be used for exploration and metallurgical testing of the Company's wholly owned mineral properties, the electrolyte plant, and for general corporate purposes.

Director of VanadiumCorp Andre Gauthier, P. Eng., P.GEO, is the qualified person (as defined in NI 43-101) who has reviewed this news release.

Additional information about Vanadiumcorp can be found on its website, and its profile is available for review on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

VanadiumCorp is a Canadian Critical metals exploration company owning 100% of two strategic properties in Quebec: The Iron T and the flagship Lac Doré property. The company is advancing innovative technologies to extract vanadium-titanium and potentially high-grade iron from its vanadiferous titanomagnetite projects. The successful implementation of these technologies is expected to ensure a stable, long-term supply of the company's critical metal deposits, which include vanadium feedstock for its inaugural electrolyte production facility situated in Val-des-Sources, Quebec. This electrolyte plant will serve a dual purpose: evaluating the quality of outputs from the Lac Doré pilot plant and facilitating the recycling of electrolyte. Furthermore, the company intends to expand its production of electrolytes for the international market, specifically for long-duration Vanadium Flow Batteries (VRBs).

On behalf of the Board of VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

"Kristien Davenport"

President and Director

VANADIUMCORP RESOURCES INC.

Company contact information: For more information, please visit the company website

Email: info@vanadiumcorp.com www.vanadiumcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements (including "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding, among other things, VanadiumCorp's business. and the environment in which it operates. In general, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipates", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "forecast", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "could" or "will be taken", "occur" or "will be achieved". VanadiumCorp relies on a number of assumptions and estimates to make these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the ability to acquire the necessary permits and authorizations to advance the Lac Doré property to the production stage, the ability to add to existing resources at Lac Doré through drilling, the costs associated with the development and operation of its properties. These assumptions and estimates are made in light of forecasts and conditions that are considered relevant and reasonable based on available information and current circumstances. A number of risk factors may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or results of such exploration and/or mine development to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, whether such discoveries will result in commercially viable quantities of such mineralized materials, the ability to modify project parameters as plans continue to be refined, the ability to execute planned future exploration and drilling programs, the need for additional financing to continue exploration and development efforts, changes in general economic, market and business conditions, and other risks outlined in VanadiumCorp's latest Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors" and in its other public documents. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and such information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may be beyond VanadiumCorp's control. Although VanadiumCorp has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. In addition, all forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. VanadiumCorp disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this disclaimer.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.