EQS-News: Ucore provided with USD 18.4 million by U.S. DoD for commercialization of its rare earth technology!

Exciting news! The U.S. Department of Defense is providing Canadian Ucore Rare Metals (WKN A2QJQ4 / TSXV UCU) with USD 18.4 million to advance its RapidSX technology for separating rare earth elements towards full operation!



This includes both the expansion of the work already underway in collaboration with the US Department of Defense as part of a demonstration project, for which Ucore has already received USD 4 million, as well as the construction and commissioning of a commercial-scale RapidSX production module and the transfer of systems engineering technology from Ucore's Canadian demonstration plant to the commercial plant already under construction in the United States (Louisiana).



Find out more here:



Ucore receives USD 18.4 million from the US government for commercialization of its rare earth technology!





Risk warning & disclaimer



I. Information function and disclaimer

GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH offers editors, agencies and companies the opportunity to publish comments, analyses and news on www.goldinvest.de. The content is for general information purposes only and does not replace individual, expert investment advice. It does not constitute financial analyses or sales offers, nor is it a solicitation to buy or sell securities. Decisions made on the basis of the published information are made entirely at your own risk. No contractual relationship arises between GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH and the readers or users, as our information relates exclusively to the company and not to personal investment decisions.



II Risk disclosure

The acquisition of securities involves high risks that can lead to the total loss of the capital invested. Despite careful research, GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH and its authors assume no liability for financial losses or guarantee that the information published is up-to-date, correct, appropriate and complete. Please also note our further usage information.



III. Conflicts of interest

In accordance with §34b WpHG and §48f para. 5 BörseG (Austria), we would like to point out that GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH and its partners, clients or employees hold shares in the above-mentioned companies. In addition, there is a consultancy or other service agreement between these companies and GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH, and it is possible that GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH may buy or sell shares in these companies at any time. These circumstances may lead to conflicts of interest, as the above-mentioned companies remunerate GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH for reporting.