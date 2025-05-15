SAGA Metals Appoints Vernon Shein, Former Exploration Manager at B2Gold, to its Board of Advisors

VANCOUVER, May 15, 2025 - Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company specializing in the discovery of critical minerals, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vernon Shein to its board of advisors.

A mining industry veteran with 39 years of exploration industry experience, Mr. Shein spent the last 18 years as Exploration Manager for Bema Gold Corp. and its successor company B2Gold, specializing in advancing exploration programs through Preliminary Economic Assessment, Feasibility Study and into production.

Mr. Shein holds a B.Sc., Specialization Geology, from Concordia University and has conducted exploration programs on gold and base metals projects located throughout Canada, South America, Russia and the Asia Pacific. While serving as Exploration Manager at B2Gold, projects that he has managed from exploration through to production include the Kupol Mine in Russia, the Jabali Mine in Nicaragua and the Montana open pit at the Masbate Mine in the Philippines. At the Kupol Mine, Mr. Shein oversaw the drilling and modeling of the deposit through Pre-Economic Assessment in 2004 and Final Feasibility in 2005. Mr. Shein also developed the Jabali Mine from an untested, previously mined prospect to a mineable reserve/resource in two years with mining commencing in 2013. In recent years, Mr. Shein oversaw exploration activities at the Masbate Mine which developed new reserves at the Montana and Pajo deposits. He also oversaw exploration at the Aurion/B2GOLD joint venture in Central Lapland, Finland, resulting in the discovery of the western extension of Rupert's Ikkari deposit.

"We are thrilled to welcome Vern to SAGA's board of advisors," stated Mike Stier, CEO & Director of SAGA Metals. "Vern's industry insight will be valuable across our entire suite of prospective critical mineral projects with initial focus spent on the Radar Ti-V-Fe project near Cartwright, Labrador. With the exceptional results to date from our maiden drill program and the ability to fast track this project, building a board of technically proficient advisors with world class experience is paramount to our success. The Radar project is poised for advanced development and we're fortunate to have Vern's expertise as a sounding board as we move through these critical next steps."

Mr. Shein commented: "I am excited to be advising SAGA Metals Corp. with their intelligent, diversified and aggressive exploration programs targeting critical minerals that support the green energy transition. Given my successful advancement of several projects from grass roots through to production, I'm eager to add value to SAGA's rapidly evolving Radar Ti-V-Fe project."

About SAGA Metals Corp.

SAGA Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of critical minerals that support the global transition to green energy. The company's flagship asset, the Double Mer Uranium Project, is located in Labrador, Canada, covering 25,600 hectares. This project features uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18km east-west trend, with a confirmed 14km section producing samples as high as 0.428% U 3 O 8 and uranium uranophane was identified in several areas of highest radiometric response (2024 Double Mer Technical Report).

In addition to its uranium focus, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium Project. Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area, including Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration, and Loyal Lithium.

SAGA also holds additional exploration assets in Labrador, where the company is focused on the discovery of titanium, vanadium, and iron ore. With a portfolio that spans key minerals crucial to the green energy transition, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in the clean energy future.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, contact:

SAGA Metals Corp.

Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (778) 930-1321

Email: info@SAGAmetals.com

www.SAGAmetals.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's advisors and projects. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and the risks detailed in the Company's final prospectus in Manitoba and amended and restated final prospectus for British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario dated August 30, 2024, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations from time to time. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.