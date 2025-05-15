SCRi Reports 8th Consecutive Quarter Revenue Growth and Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, May 15, 2025 - Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (Cboe: SCRI, OTCQX: SLCRF, BF: QS0) ("Silver Crown", "SCRi", the "Corporation", or the "Company") is pleased to announce its interim financial statements and MD&A for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 which have been filed on SEDAR+ and the Company's website today.

In the first quarter SCRi recorded revenue based on 6,703 silver ounces (C$304,408). This compares favorably to the prior quarter ended December 31, 2024 of 5,350 ounces (C$234,702) and last year's first quarter ended March 31st, 2024 of 2,350 ounces (C$74,425).

Peter Bures, Silver Crown's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We continue to be pleased with our revenue growth trajectory and believe this to be sustainable into 2026 with our robust pipeline."



Click Image To View Full Size

Silver Ounce and Revenue Growth Profile

Summary of Quarterly Results

Three Months Ended March 31st, 2025 Three Months Ended December 31st, 2024 Three Months Ended March 31st, 2024 Attributable Silver Deliveries 6,7031 5,3502 2,350 % Change (Y/Y and Q/Q) 185% 128% Revenue $304,408 $234,702 $74,425 % Change (Y/Y and Q/Q) 309% 215%

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has engaged Altitude Capital Partners Inc. ("Altitude") to provide capital markets advisory, investor relations and shareholder communications services in Canada. The terms of the consulting agreement with Altitude (the "Agreement") provide for up to a one-year term (terminable on Silver Crown's notice after 6 months), provides for a fixed fee of C$15,000 per month payable by Silver Crown to Altitude for services rendered pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, with $5,000 payable in cash and $10,000 payable in common shares in the capital of Silver Crown (subject to prior approval by Cboe) during the first six months of the Agreement. Additionally, Silver Crown has engaged Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. ("ITG") as market maker pursuant to a market making services agreement (the "MMS Agreement") to ensure an orderly trading market for the Company's securities listed on Cboe. ITG will be paid a monthly cash fee of $6,500 by the Company in exchange for the provision of such services. Either ITG or the Company may terminate the MMS Agreement on 30 days written notice.

ABOUT SILVER CROWN ROYALTIES INC.

Founded by industry veterans, Silver Crown Royalties (Cboe: SCRI | OTCQX: SLCRF | BF: QS0) is a publicly traded, silver royalty company. Silver Crown (SCRi) currently has four silver royalties of which three are revenue-generating. Its business model presents investors with precious metals exposure that allows for a natural hedge against currency devaluation while minimizing the negative impact of cost inflation associated with production. SCRi endeavors to minimize the economic impact on mining projects while maximizing returns for shareholders. For further information, please contact:

Silver Crown Royalties Inc.

Peter Bures, Chairman and CEO

Telephone: (416) 481-1744

Email: pbures@silvercrownroyalties.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, SCRi anticipates that Elk Gold will pay this residual amount owing on or before March 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions; the absence of control over mining operations from which SCRi will purchase gold and other metals or from which it will receive royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; SCRi's ability to enter into definitive agreements and close proposed royalty transactions; the inherent uncertainties related to the valuations ascribed by SCRi to its royalty interests; problems inherent to the marketability of gold and other metals; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of the primary commodities mined at such operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects SCRi; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on SCRi's business, operations and financial condition, loss of key employees. SCRi has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. SCRi undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CBOE CANADA DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

1 The Minimum Payment due for the first quarter of 2025 on the Company's royalty on the PGDM Complex owned by

a subsidiary Pilar Gold Inc. remains overdue and outstanding.

2 The Minimum Payment due for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 on the Company's royalty on the PGDM Complex owned by

a subsidiary Pilar Gold Inc. remains overdue and outstanding.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.