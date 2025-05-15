Focus Graphite's Recently Purified Material Selected for Compression Molded Rocket Nozzle

Purified material will also be used in Advanced Battery and Specialty Applications to fulfill

current and future projects.

May 15 - Ottawa, ON - Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX.V: FMS | OTCQB: FCSMF | FSE: FKC) ("Focus" or the "Company"), is proud to announce that its high-purity graphite material, processed and further purified through our strategic partner American Energy Technologies Co. (AETC), is now being advanced for specialty applications within the advanced downstream application sectors-including use in a compression molded rocket nozzle scheduled for flight testing on the Dash Block 1 sounding rocket, developed by Pluto Aerospace Inc.

The processed graphite originates from the Lac Knife Resource in Quebec, Canada. At AETC's modern fully equipped industrial graphite and carbon processing facility in Wheeling, IL, graphite-bearing ore from Lac Knife underwent initial concentration and advanced purification. From this material, coarse flake graphite of various mesh sizes (+16 through +325) was recovered and thermally purified, positioning it for transformation into a variety of products for specialized downstream applications.

One of the most compelling demonstrations of this graphite's capabilities is its selection for the manufacture of ablative rocket nozzle inserts, crucial components capable of withstanding temperatures exceeding 3,000°C, Mach 6 speeds, and forces up to 150G. The use of both natural flake and synthetic graphite in the nozzle ensures durability, heat resistance, and ablation control-making it ideal for aerospace-grade propulsion systems. Graphite is the preferred material in these contexts due to its thermal stability, low density, and excellent erosion resistance under extreme conditions.

The Dash Block 1 rocket test flight is tentatively scheduled for August 2025 in New Mexico. As part of this mission, Focus Graphite's purified P100 mesh graphite will contribute directly to vehicle performance and durability. Focus Advanced Materials' logo will be displayed on the rocket body.

Dean Hanisch, CEO of Focus Graphite Inc., stated: "This opportunity showcases our high-performance graphite material in real-world aerospace applications. Our strategy has always been to go beyond bench-scale evaluations and provide tangible high TRL proof that our material can meet the demands of advanced industries. When it comes to securing offtake agreements and strategic partnerships, you can't argue with real-life performance. This rocket nozzle is just the beginning."

In alignment with Executive Order (Feb. 20, 2025) on "Immediate measures to increase American mineral production", this partnership and demonstration allow Focus Graphite to assert that its "Minerals," "Processed Minerals," and "Derivative Products" are contributing to U.S. national interests. This is a significant milestone in establishing a North American supply chain for critical minerals-especially as China has placed restrictions on exports of specialty flake graphite, including grades essential to the Government applications.

The demand for autonomous and secure access to high-end graphite is growing rapidly. By proving our material's versatility in aerospace and specialty battery systems, Focus Graphite supports national security, technological independence, and the supply resiliency of critical materials for Canada and the United States.

In addition to the rocket nozzle project, purified Lac Knife graphite is also being qualified for:

Silicon-enhanced lithium-ion battery anodes (in partnership with C4V)

Cathode conductivity enhancement (in partnership with C4V)

Lead-acid battery expanders

Near net-shaped molded parts

Functional and specialty coatings using graphene pigments

Each of these projects highlights the diversity of applications for our advanced materials and reaffirms our commitment to being an innovative supplier for multiple high-tech markets.

We will continue to keep our shareholders and partners informed of the confirmed date and time of the Dash Block 1 rocket launch in New Mexico. Focus Graphite looks forward to showcasing our capabilities on a national and global scale.

About American Energy Technologies Co.

American Energy Technologies Co. (AETC) is a woman-owned, privately held business which conducts operations out of the greater Chicago area. In its Wheeling, IL facility www.usaenergytech.com AETC operates three business units: a manufacturing plant making battery-ready graphite and carbon materials, a pilot demonstration facility for battery materials and graphite dispersions, and a fully-functional applications laboratory supporting the above business units. Currently, AETC is one out of just three in total organizations which commercially manufacture lithium-ion battery-ready graphite in the United States. Furthermore, AETC's Wheeling, IL plant is currently the only industrial end-to-end commercial manufacturer of spherical purified surface coated natural graphite in the US. In doing so, the company develops and operates an upstream ore beneficiation, unique refining, particle spheroidization, and carbon coating technologies. AETC is both developing and produces spherical graphite (natural and synthetic), expanded graphite, partially graphitized nanostructured carbons, ultra-high purity graphite-based electrically conductive inks, paints, and coatings which find use within the industry. AETC is a proud supply chain member of electric vehicles and an approved supplier to twelve battery manufacturers and one fuel cell producer.

About Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Inc.

Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is redefining the future of critical minerals with two 100% owned graphite projects and battery technology. Our flagship Lac Knife project stands as one of the most advanced high-purity graphite deposits in North America, with a fully completed feasibility study. Lac Knife is set to become a key supplier for the battery, defense, and advanced materials industries.

Our Lac Tétépisca project further strengthens our portfolio, with the potential to be one of the largest and highest-purity and grade graphite deposits in North America. At Focus, we go beyond mining - we are pioneering environmentally sustainable processing solutions and innovative battery technologies, including our patent-pending silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite, designed to enhance battery performance and efficiency.

Our commitment to innovation ensures a chemical-free, eco-friendly supply chain from mine to market. Collaboration is at the core of our vision. We actively partner with industry leaders, research institutions, and government agencies to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation graphite materials. As a North American company, we are dedicated to securing a resilient, locally sourced supply of critical minerals - reducing dependence on foreign-controlled markets and driving the transition to a sustainable future.

For more information on Focus Graphite Inc. please visit www.FocusGraphite.com

Investors Contact:

Dean Hanisch

CEO, Focus Graphite Inc.

dhanisch@focusgraphite.com

+1 (613) 612-6060

Jason Latkowcer

VP Corporate Development

jlatkowcer@focusgraphite.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions, as well as statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, it also includes statements regarding the potential geopolitical significance of Canadian graphite supply, the Company's positioning as a near- and long-term secure supplier of specialty graphite materials.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to market conditions, regulatory approvals, changes in economic conditions, the ability to raise sufficient funds on acceptable terms or at all, operational risks associated with mineral exploration and development, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

