EQS-News: EU Critical Raw Materials Facility

EcoGraf Limited (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK) is pleased to provide the attached corporate presentation.
The presentation was at the EU Priority Projects Showcase which was organised at a joint event by the European Commission and the Critical Raw Materials Facility in Brussels during the EIT Raw Materials Summit.
The Critical Raw Material Facility is coordinated by EIT Raw Materials and aims to build a resilient and sustainable European supply of critical raw materials strengthening global partnerships and advancing international projects to diversify Europe's raw materials supplies.
This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.
