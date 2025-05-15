Blackrock Silver Begins Placement of Hydrologic Monitoring Wells at Tonopah West

The collection of hydrologic data from piezometers is a crucial step in obtaining permits for the proposed exploration decline, test mining and bulk sample extraction at Tonopah West

Vancouver, May 15, 2025 - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") announces commencement of a core drilling program for piezometer instrumentation installation, which is a critical path item for the permitting process of the proposed exploration decline, test mining and bulk sample extraction at the Company's Tonopah West project ("Tonopah West") located in Nye and Esmeralda Counties, Nevada.

The Company's hydrologic program includes four core holes, totalling 1,565 metres (5,150 ft). Each drillhole will contain multiple piezometers strategically placed to measure water flow along faults, lithologic contacts and within specific lithologies along the projected alignment of the proposed decline. The data collected from these piezometers will help address questions related to water management in an underground mine, including information for required permits, engineering design and water disposal.

The hydrologic program aims to gather critical hydrologic data to support the permitting and development phases of Tonopah West. This initiative highlights Blackrock's commitment to advancing Tonopah West while adhering to stringent environmental and regulatory standards. The data collected from these piezometers will inform the design and management of the proposed exploration decline and assist in optimizing the design for safety and efficiency.

"The initiation of our hydrologic program marks a pivotal milestone as we continue to advance our high-grade Tonopah West silver-gold asset towards development," commented Andrew Pollard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blackrock. "The installation of these monitoring wells is a critical component in unlocking the permitting process for our proposed exploration decline and test mining. By gathering essential hydrologic data, we're not only optimizing our mine plan for efficiency and safety but also reinforcing our commitment to responsible development as we aim to build a project that meets the highest regulatory and sustainability standards."

Qualified Persons

Blackrock's exploration activities at Tonopah West are conducted and supervised by Mr. William Howald, Executive Chairman of Blackrock. Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

