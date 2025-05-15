Red Canyon Defines Priority Copper-Gold Porphyry Targets at Inzana Project Area

Vancouver, May 15, 2025 - Red Canyon Resources Ltd. ("Red Canyon" or the "Company") (CSE: REDC | OTCQB: REDRF) is pleased to provide an overview of its Inzana copper-gold project area in central British Columbia. The Company has upgraded this project area based on compilation work completed over the last 10 months. The Company is focused on impactful, value-adding exploration to make discoveries of copper and copper-gold deposits in established mineral belts in North America.

Company Highlights:

The Inzana project area (Osiris and Acheron projects) hosts altered, mineralized porphyry intrusions and has potential to host multiple alkalic copper-gold porphyry centres.

Historic drill hole 91-2 from the Camp zone at Osiris returned 0.18% copper plus anomalous gold over 127.4 metres. The Company interprets this intercept as being located peripheral to the central part of a porphyry system. The Camp target remains open laterally and at depth.

The Acheron area at Inzana is defined by a large NW-trending magnetic high spanning 10 km by 2.5 km. Historic work identified multiple phases of hydrothermally altered and mineralized porphyritic intrusions. The Tez zone at Acheron is interpreted by Red Canyon to be an alkalic porphyry centre defined by complex magnetics, rock and soil geochemistry and shallow historical drilling. The target area remains open to test for the core of a copper-gold porphyry system.

Detailed compilation and modelling work recently completed by Red Canyon has resulted in the Company significantly upgrading the copper-gold potential of the Inzana area. Field work programs are planned for 2025 and the Company has submitted Notice of Work applications that include plans for initial drilling.

Wendell Zerb, the Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented: "Our portfolio of exploration projects has never looked better. Plans for additional work at our Kendal copper discovery in west-central British Columbia are fully moving forward. Scraper Springs in Nevada is now drill ready with multiple excellent drill targets in one of the world's largest hydrothermal alteration systems and multiple other projects show excellent potential for discovery. The Inzana area has risen in priority for its copper-gold potential. Important characteristics of alkalic copper-gold porphyry systems occur at both the Camp and Tez targets. It's fantastic that Red Canyon can follow up with new exploration perspectives on such impressive results, including a historical drill intercept of 127.4 metres grading 0.18% Cu. We believe this historic drill intercept could be peripheral to economic copper-gold grades at Camp."

Overview of Red Canyon Projects:

The Company holds a portfolio of eight 100% owned projects in British Columbia, Nevada and Utah. High priority projects are Kendal in west-central British Columbia and Scraper Springs in northeast Nevada. The Company continues to review new early stage to advanced stage mineral projects within the Western United States and British Columbia.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Location map of Red Canyon's 100% owned1 copper and copper-gold projects.

Inzana Project Area - Osiris Project, Acheron Project:

The Inzana project area is located in central British Columbia, approximately 60 km northwest of the district municipality of Fort St. James and 35 km west southwest of Centerra Gold's Mount Milligan Cu-Au mine (Figure 2). The Company has staked 14,908 hectares within the Inzana project area that are 100% owned and royalty-free. The Company has also entered into property option agreements to acquire a 100% interest in an additional two mineral claims at Osiris and two mineral claims at Acheron, totalling 539 hectares, for total consideration of $48,000 payable over a three-year term. Each two optioned mineral claims at Osiris and Acheron is subject to a 1.25% net smelter return royalty, which may be purchased for $2 million at any time.

Figure 2: Inzana project area, outlining Osiris and Acheron projects and Camp and Tez targets.

The project area is located within the early Mesozoic-aged Quesnellia island arc terrane that occupies much of east-central British Columbia and is host to several of the province's largest copper mines. The project area is bounded to the west by the NW-trending Pinchi Fault which juxtaposes older Cache Creek Terrane with the Triassic-Jurassic Quesnellia Terrane. The Company interprets that a NE-SW cross-arc structure is located on the northern boundary of the Osiris project area. Cross-arc structures are important structural pathways for the localization of porphyry deposits in arc terranes worldwide.

Previous operators in the area recognized various porphyritic intrusive rocks, anomalous copper, molybdenum and gold geochemistry and magnetite-rich hydrothermal alteration related to alkalic porphyry copper systems. A series of intermittent work programs spanning over 50 years have included geological mapping, geochemistry, magnetics and IP geophysics and diamond drilling. With the expanded technical understanding of alkalic copper-gold porphyry systems developed over the last decade, Red Canyon believes the Osiris and Acheron areas have excellent potential to host potentially economic copper-gold porphyry systems and that previous work identified alkalic porphyry alteration and mineralization indicative of peripheral zones to the main porphyry centres.

Osiris Project

Figure 3: Osiris project, outlining priority targets for 2025 field work and the Camp target location.

The Osiris project has multiple magnetic features bound to the west by the Pinchi Fault and to the north by an interpreted cross-arc structure. Recent forestry activity in the area has significantly improved road access throughout the area. The Company's 2025 field plans include rock, till and soil geochemistry on a series of targets. Magnetic and IP geophysical programs are also under consideration for 2025. In addition, the Company has applied for a Notice of Work plan that includes diamond drilling.

The Camp target area is a 1.0 km by 2.0 km NNW-trending magnetic high (Figures 3 and 4). Previous work suggests the magnetic high feature is due to introduced highly oxidized alkalic intrusions and associated hydrothermal magnetite.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4: The Camp zone target outlining ground magnetics, rock and soil geochemistry, historical drill hole locations and comparative size footprint of Cadia - Ridgeway alkalic Au-Cu deposit.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 5: NNW - SSE cross-section outlining historical drill holes with Cu and Au histograms at Camp target.

A series of historical drill holes at Camp intersected porphyry-style alteration plus copper and gold mineralization indicative of alkalic porphyry systems. Drill holes 91-2, 91-6 and 12-07 are host to highly anomalous copper and gold values. Drill holes 91-2 and 91-6 ended in mineralization with grades of copper and gold increasing to depth. In addition, porphyry style veining and silicification are described as increasing down hole towards the west (Figure 5).

Historic drill hole 91-2 from Osiris returned 0.18% copper with anomalous gold over 127.4 m from 25.3 m. Based on the footprint of other known alkalic porphyry deposits worldwide, the Company believes the target area remains open to vector into a potential higher-grade core to the system. As an example, the high grade Cadia Ridgeway alkalic copper gold deposit in New South Wales, Australia is generally a vertically extensive body with an approximately 225 by 225 m diameter (Figure 4). A Newcrest pre-discovery drill hole (NC371) within 150 m of the discovery hole at Cadia Ridgeway graded 0.10% copper over 118 m (Figure 6), comparable to the copper values in 91-2.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 6: *Historic drill plan of Cadia Ridgeway alkalic Au-Cu deposit New South Wales, Australia. Pre-discovery drill hole NC371 was drilled 150 m east of the high-grade discovery drill hole NC498.

The Company believes the hydrothermal system at Camp is open both along the magnetic high and low as it trends NNW to SSE (Figure 4). The underlying rocks along the magnetic high/low trend are the potential source of the elevated copper in soil/till geochemistry glacially dispersed to the north (Figure 4).

IP chargeability and resistivity data indicates that highly chargeable zones could potentially correlate with graphic sediments in parts of the Camp area. Again, drill holes 91-2 and 91-6 both indicate increased copper and gold down hole with increasing silicification in flooding and veining. In both instances chargeability is modest, not high, and increasing silicification could correspond to a resistive high that trends NNW to SSE - roughly along the magnetic low feature (Figures 4 and 7).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 7: West - East IP chargeability and resistivity cross section outlining historical drill holes with Cu and Au histograms and priority drill targets. See section line B- B' Figure 4.

Acheron Project

The Acheron project at Inzana is defined by a NW-trending magnetic high spanning 10 km by up to 2.5 km. Historic exploration work identified multiple phases of hydrothermally altered and mineralized porphyritic intrusions (Figure 8).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 8: Acheron project outlining NW-SE trending magnetic feature, interpreted complex porphyritic intrusions, and historic drill hole locations.

The Tez target at Acheron is interpreted by Red Canyon to be an alkalic porphyry centre defined by complex magnetics, rock plus soil geochemistry and shallow historical drilling. Soil geochemistry outlines a core area of elevated Cu, Mo and Au (Figure 9). Outbound to this area is a rimming zone of elevated As and Mn, all indicative of chemistry that outlines the central signature of a potential porphyry system.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 9: Tez target area - Regional RTP magnetics with contoured Cu, Mo, and Au soil geochemistry.

Historic drill holes from 2011 intersected anomalous copper, moly and gold in shallow drilling (Figures 7, 8 and 9). While drilling results are considered anomalous, multiple altered porphyritic intrusions and surrounding sedimentary units are variously hydrothermally altered and mineralized in copper, molybdenum and gold. In addition, variable quartz vein sets occur within the system. Drill hole 11-05 hosts the highest elevated copper values and visually has the highest vein density within the Tez area, potentially indicating a closer proximity to the core of the system (Figure 10).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 10: Drill core 11-05 Tez target area - 169.4m to 172.4m graded 742 ppm Cu, 27 ppm Mo, 28 ppb Au.

A select outcrop sample taken in 2009 which was described as an altered feldspar porphyry-hosted sulphide quartz stockwork zone, returned 0.95% Cu and 0.80 g/t Au (Figure 11). The presence of quartz veins/stockwork hosting high Cu and Au tenor in the Tez area is considered important.

The Tez area has many of the required characteristics of mineralized alkalic copper-gold systems found worldwide. Alkalic porphyry core areas can have a relatively small overall footprint. The Company believes the Tez area remains open within the previously drilled area, as well as west and south along the trend of the magnetic feature.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 11: Tez target area - Ground RTP magnetics with historic drill hole weighted average Cu, Mo, Au values. Approximate diameter of pipelike Cadia Ridgeway Au-Cu deposit for size reference.

Based on compilation studies by Red Canyon, the Company has identified priority areas for follow-up work. Fieldwork programs are planned for 2025 and the Company has submitted Notice of Work plans that include plans for initial drilling.

About Red Canyon Resources

Red Canyon Resources Ltd. (CSE: REDC | OTCQB: REDRF) is a geoscience-driven, discovery-focused mineral exploration company focused on exploring North America's top copper jurisdictions. The Company's core goal is to make impactful copper discoveries to benefit all stakeholders. Red Canyon has a portfolio of 100% owned copper and copper-gold porphyry exploration projects. The Company's technical team consists of experienced geoscientists with diverse capital market, small cap and major mining company backgrounds and a track record of success.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.redcanyonresources.com.

Red Canyon is part of the NewQuest Capital Group which is a discovery-driven investment group that builds value through the incubation and financing of mineral projects and companies. Further information about NewQuest can be found on the company website at www.nqcapitalgroup.com.

1' Red Canyon has three projects subject to option earn in agreements whereby the Company can earn into 100% of the project.

* Source: DISCOVERY OF THE CADIA RIDGEWAY GOLD-COPPER PORPHYRY DEPOSIT - John Holliday, Colin McMillan and Ian Tedder - SMEDG.org.Au

Qualified Person:

The technical information contained in this update has been reviewed and approved by Wendell Zerb, P. Geol, a "Qualified Person" ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Zerb is not independent by reason of being the Chairman, President and CEO of the Company. In presenting examples in this release for comparison including the Cadia mine in New South Wales, Australia, the Company in no way implies that future exploration will necessarily result in the discovery of similar economic mineral deposits. *The qualified person has not verified the information on theses deposits and the information disclosed is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on Red Canyon projects.

