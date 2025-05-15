First Nordic Receives Regional Till Gold Assays, Confirming Five New Kilometric-Scale Gold Anomalies at Storjuktan Project

TORONTO, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - First Nordic Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "FNM") (TSX.V: FNM, OTCQB: FNMCF, Stockholm: FNMC SDB, Frankfurt: HEG0) is pleased to announce results from its recent regional geochemistry exploration program on the 100%-owned Storjuktan project area of the Gold Line greenstone belt, northern Sweden. The Storjuktan project area is directly contiguous to the north of the Company's resource-stage Barsele gold project.

Highlights:

Five new gold-in-till anomalies identified on the Storjuktan project area.

Widespread gold mineralization associated with regional shear architecture and interpreted to be sourced from multiple lithology types.

Targets are fully permitted for follow up base-of-till / top-of-bedrock (BoT-ToB) drilling in H2 2025.

Over half the Storjuktan project area remains untested with surface geochemistry.

Taj Singh, FNM CEO comments: "FNM continues to add more multi-kilometric targets to be progressed through our exploration stage-gate process. The constantly growing number of large-scale targets on the Gold Line belt not only reflects the underexplored nature of the region but also the potential strength of the underlying mineralized systems / sources. All five of these new gold anomalies at Storjuktan will be moved on to BoT-ToB drilling in the coming months and then onto diamond drilling thereafter. As announced a few weeks ago, we are preparing to mobilize a diamond drill rig to the Nippas area of the Storjuktan project in the coming weeks. Additionally, our diamond drilling program continues at the Aida target, located on our Paubäcken project on the southern Gold Line belt, with initial results expected soon."

2025 Storjuktan Project Target Generation

During the 2024 field season, FNM continued a property-wide till geochemical survey with the collection of approximately 17,000 B-horizon glacial till samples over the Storjuktan project area. The 2024 geochemical exploration program consisted of an expansion of the 2023 regional till sampling program. A high-density sample spacing was used (15m x 100m average sample spacing) to identify anomalous areas, and sampling direction was designed to be perpendicular to structural corridors as well as oblique to the ice flow direction. All samples were screened using XRF (x-ray fluorescence) analysis for typical orogenic gold pathfinder elements. Early in 2025 five new high priority kilometric-scale orogenic gold pathfinder anomalies were identified, demonstrating the effectiveness of the Company's exploration system for identifying new high priority targets in a systematic and cost-effective manner. Subsequently in Q2 2025 a subset of samples from anomalous areas were selected for gold assay at MEFFA Lab Oy in Finland ("MEFFA").

Surface Till Gold Analysis Results

A subset of samples from identified target areas with anomalous pathfinder element signatures were selected for gold ("Au") assay at MEFFA Lab Oy. Samples are prepared at MEFFA where the fine fraction is separated in a wet sieving process and subsequently analysed by laser ablation ICP-MS (inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry) for gold. In total 1,936 samples from five identified target areas were selected for Au analysis within the Storjuktan concession area. Regional glacial till sampling surveys have identified widespread, newly discovered gold mineralization in multiple locations across the Storjuktan concession returning strongly anomalous gold results associated with multiple shear corridors within the belt. Results from the Au analysis show a strong correlation to orogenic gold pathfinder element anomalies and are interpreted to be derived from various bedrock lithologies and shear zones identified from geophysics data. Due to the extent of the Au anomalies encountered, FNM plans to increase the Au analysis coverage over greater areas of receptive geology and structural corridors with a second batch of samples.

Storjuktan Southern Target Area

The southern target area contains three main sub-parallel, anastomosing shear corridors comprising the Gold Line belt structural corridor. The structures transect and form contacts between lithologies, collectively forming a complex anastomosing network of flexures and intersections. Underlying geology of the southern target area consists of inverted metasedimentary, metavolcanic, metavolcaniclastic units intruded by smaller syn-tectonic granitic intrusions. The target area is bounded to the north by a large syn-tectonic granite intrusion that acts as a buttress for the supracrustal units and structures to wrap around. These structures were targeted in the 2024 till sampling program. Four new target areas at Bråna, Sellman, Meta, and Ladu have been identified in the southern target area in 2025.

Bråna Target Area Summary

The Bråna target is a broad gold-in-till anomaly covering an area of approximately 2 km strike length perpendicular to the down ice direction by 1 km width in the down ice direction. The underlying geology is dominated by metasedimentary units transected by a prominent regional structural corridor. The source of the anomaly is interpreted to be within a regional flexure in the shear corridor with the highest value cluster located near the intersection between two structures. Within the metasedimentary units, metal associations are generally Au-As-Cu-Zn (gold-arsenic-copper-zinc) with till sample results up to 217 ppb Au. Follow up BoT-ToB drilling is planned to test this target with fences perpendicular to the regional structure orientation.

Sellman Target Area Summary

The Sellman target is a broad gold-in till anomaly that measures approximately 1.2 km in the down ice direction. The underlying geology is dominated by metavolcanic and metavolcaniclastic units in between two parallel shear structures. The anomaly forms two main gold clusters with results up to 302 ppb Au that are interpreted to lie within the hinge and limb of a broad fold structure located between two regional shear corridors. Within the metavolcanic units metal associations are muted and there are no obvious coincident pathfinder element signatures. The area analysed for gold at the Sellman target was limited and is planned to be expanded along the interpreted fold hinge and shear zone orientation. Follow up BoT-ToB drilling is planned to test this target with fences perpendicular to the regional structure orientation.

Meta Target Area Summary

The Meta target is a broad gold-in-till dispersion anomaly covering a strike length of approximately 1 km in the down ice direction. The underlying geology is a complex mix of metasediments and granitoid units that are transected by a regional structural corridor which is interpreted to be the source of the anomaly. Metal associations are generally Au-As-Cu with till sample results up to 197 ppb Au. Till sampling coverage at this target location was limited due to swampy ground conditions. Follow up BoT-ToB drilling is planned to test this target with fences perpendicular to the regional structure orientation.

Ladu Target Area Summary

The Ladu target is a linear gold-in-till anomaly that strikes 1.2 km along a regional structural corridor perpendicular to the down ice direction. Sampling at this target area in the down ice direction was limited due to swampy ground conditions. The underlying geology is dominated by metavolcanics / metavolcaniclastic sediments along the sheared contact with a large granite intrusion. The anomaly is interpreted to be sourced from the regional shear which forms the contact between the intrusion and supracrustal units along which the gold anomaly is coincident. Within the metavolcanic / metavolcaniclastic units metal associations are generally Au-As-Cu with till sample results up to 55 ppb. The area analysed for gold at the Ladu target was limited and is planned to be expanded along the interpreted shear zone orientation. Follow up BoT-ToB drilling is planned to test this target with fences perpendicular to the regional structure orientation.

Northern Target Area

The main Gold Line belt structure appears to bifurcate in the northern extent of the Storjuktan project area with the main structural corridor forming a regional west-verging flexure. The underlying geology is dominated by folded and sheared metavolcanic and metavolcaniclastic units that are bounded on three sides by large granitic intrusions. The main Gold Line regional structural corridor both bisects these volcanic units and forms the boundary between the supracrustal rocks and the granite intrusions. The metavolcanic units and both the northeast and northwest trending structures were targeted in the 2024 sampling campaign. While only limited till sampling was completed in the northern target area at the end of the 2024 campaign, one new cohesive gold-in-till anomaly has been identified at the Lomvan target area.

Lomvan Target Area Summary

The Lomvan target is a broad gold-in-till anomaly covering an area of approximately 2 km strike length by 600 m width in the down ice direction parallel to the main structural trend orientation. The underlying geology is dominated by metavolcanic units transected by two prominent regional structural corridors that are interpreted to be the source of the gold anomaly. Within the metavolcanic units, metal associations are generally Au-As-Cu with till sample results up 193 ppb. Follow up BoT-ToB drilling is planned to test this target with fences perpendicular to the regional structure orientation.

About the Storjuktan Project

The Storjuktan project is a large, early-stage project strategically positioned north of the Company's resource-stage Barsele project. It consists of seven contiguous licenses covering 30,000 ha located in the northern portion of the Gold Line belt. The Storjuktan project contains over 60 km of the regional Gold Line structural corridor. All mineralization discovered to date shows a spatial relationship to this structural corridor, occurring mainly on second- and third-order splay structures.

The Project contains over 60 km of the regionally significant "Gold Line" structure which can be traced for over 200 km in regional geophysics data. The Gold Line was first recognized in the late 1970s as a large arsenic-in-soil anomaly formed by a regional fault. All mineralization discovered to date shows a spatial relationship to this structural corridor, occurring either in the main shear corridor or on perpendicular structures within a few km of the main structures. The geology of the Storjuktan project consists of a sequence of inverted basin sediments and mafic volcanic rocks intruded by small syn-kinematic granitic intrusions within a broad, anastomosing high strain structural corridor. The rocks are regionally metamorphosed to amphibolite facies and gold mineralization is associated with intense biotite, and calc-silicate alteration assemblages and sulphide minerals pyrrhotite, arsenopyrite, and minor other sulphides. These lithological sequences are highly prospective for orogenic gold deposits.

About the Gold Line Belt Geology

The geology of the Gold Line belt consists of an inverted volcano-sedimentary sequence intruded by small pre- to syn-kinematic granitic intrusions within a broad, anastomosing high strain structural corridor. Lithologies are regionally metamorphosed to upper greenschist and amphibolite grade facies, and gold mineralization is associated with intense sericite, carbonate, biotite, and calc-silicate alteration assemblages and sulphide minerals pyrite, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite. The regional Gold Line structural corridor runs up the axis of the belt with many jogs, splays, and zones of structural complexity that are potential locations for dilation and deposition of gold bearing fluids. These lithological sequences are deemed to be highly prospective for orogenic gold deposits.

About First Nordic Metals

First Nordic Metals Corp. is a Canadian-based gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland, with a vision to create Europe's next gold camp. The Company's flagship asset is the Barsele gold project in northern Sweden, a joint venture project with senior gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.. Immediately surrounding the Barsele project, FNM is 100%-owner of a district-scale license position comprised of two additional projects (Paubäcken, Storjuktan), which combined with Barsele, total approximately 100 km of strike coverage along the Gold Line greenstone belt. Additionally, in northern Finland, FNM is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt.

Qualified Person & QAQC:

Benjamin Gelber, P. Geo., Exploration Head of the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and takes responsibility for the technical disclosure contained within this News Release.

All 2025 till samples noted herein were collected under the supervision of EMX Royalty Corp. employees. Samples were transported from the drilling locations where it was bagged to the EMX office facility located in Malå, northern Sweden where it was logged. Sample reference materials were inserted at regular sample intervals. Samples were measured for gold pathfinder elements at the EMX facility via x-ray fluorescence (XRF). Based on the XRF results a subset of samples is then sent to MEFFA Labs Oy in Finland, where samples are prepared by fine fraction separation in a wet sieving process and subsequently analyzed by laser ablation ICP-MS (inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry) for gold.

