Xplore Appoints New President and Chief Executive Officer

Vancouver, May 15, 2025 - Xplore Resources Corp. (TSXV: XPLR) ("Xplore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Devin Pickell as the President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company.

Mr. Pickell is a registered professional geologist with almost 20 years of industry experience in mineral production and exploration, specializing in advancing gold and lithium projects in North America. Maximizing shareholder value through discovery and growth, Mr. Pickell has occupied multiple critical roles in the Rice Lake region of the Red Lake greenstone belt, where he was integral to the sale of the Rice Lake mine to Klondex mines, discovery of multiple new deposits, and co-founded the exploration group 1911 Gold. Mr. Pickell is currently acting as senior geological consultant on multiple projects in the junior gold and lithium space in Ontario.

Devin Pickell, the Company's new CEO and President, stated, "I am very excited to join the Xplore team and look forward to putting together a clear plan to add shareholder value at our Surge Project in northwestern Ontario. As a critical minerals project with a strong land position in the Root Bay area, I believe Surge is well positioned for discovery. We have the right technical team in place, and I am confident in our ability to unlock its potential."

Dominic Verdejo has resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Verdejo for his service and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Xplore Resources

Xplore Resources is a North American lithium exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol XPLR. The Company has a prospective land package in the emerging Root Bay lithium district located in northwest Ontario. Xplore's flagship property is the Surge lithium project, on trend and near two lithium deposits and just 25 m from a new lithium discovery. The Company is led by a highly experienced management team with a strong track record of growing shareholder value.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Devin Pickell, CEO

Xplore Resources Corp.

