West Point Gold Announces Additional Drill Results from Gold Chain Project, Arizona

Vancouver, May 15, 2025 - West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) (FSE: LRA0) ("West Point Gold" or the "Company") announces the most recent drill results from its ongoing reverse circulation drill program at the Tyro Main Zone, Gold Chain Project, Arizona. This release contains the assays for drill holes GC25-50 to GC25-52, totalling 460 metres. Assays are pending for 12 additional drill holes totalling 2,760 metres.

Highlights:

All three drill holes intersected near-surface gold mineralization.

Results from these three holes continue to support the previously announced exploration model.

The geological and analytical results to date suggest that the emerging resource is hosted by damage zones variably developed between the Tyro Hanging Wall and Foot Wall structures which, in turn, hosted multiple mineralizing pulses.

To date, drilling at Tyro has returned meaningful gold mineralization in 85% of the drill holes, with 62% returning greater than 20 gram-metre intervals (grade x width).

Assays are pending for an additional 12 completed drill holes (approximately 2,760m) including the first four scout drill holes testing the Frisco Graben.

Drilling has been completed with a total of 5,363 metres being drilled in this program.

"As West Point Gold works to gather the data for a maiden resource at Tyro, a portion of this drill program has included testing the limits of the gold mineralization, the internal geologic controls and better definition of the events responsible for the gold mineralization", stated CEO Quentin Mai. "We are looking forward to the results from the remaining 12 drill holes, including the first holes into the Frisco Graben, and holes stepping laterally from GC25-47 (33.52m at 5.46 g/t Au), GC25-48 (28.96m at 6.02 g/t Au), and GC25-49 (30.48m at 9.05 g/t Au) where we have identified a 100m wide high grade zone open at depth."

Figure 1: Long Section of the Tyro Main Zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/252215_3f9290d7b4986b7b_002full.jpg

Notes:

Table 1: Drill Results

Holes From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade (g/t Au) GC25-50 57.91 85.34 27.43 0.32 and 96.01 109.73 13.72 0.20 GC25-51 13.72 22.86 9.14 0.21 and 70.10 83.82 13.72 0.49 GC25-52 100.58 109.73 9.15 0.62

Notes:

All widths shown are downhole; true width is approximately 60% of downhole width.

Figure 2: Plan View of Tyro Main Zone Showing Drill Holes, Trenches and Surface Samples (gold)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/252215_3f9290d7b4986b7b_003full.jpg

Summary

The H1 2025 drill program has been designed to provide the data necessary for a potential maiden resource from the Tyro Main Zone and complete an initial test of the Frisco Graben, while at the same time, increasing the Company's understanding of the mineralization. The program has been completed, with a total of 5,363m drilled (28 drill holes). The results in this release are from three holes (460m), an additional 12 drill holes have been completed, and assays are pending (approximately 2,760m).

To date all drilling at the Tyro Main Zone has returned:

Meaningful gold mineralization (greater than 0.15 g/t Au) in 85% of the holes.

Greater than 20 gram-metres (grade x width) in 62% of the holes.

Greater than 50 gram-metres (grade x width) in 38% of the holes.

Greater than 75 gram-metres (grade x width) in 27% of the holes.

Greater than 100 gram-metres (grade x width) in 15% of the holes.

Hole GC25-50

Hole GC25-50 was drilled to test the zone about 80m below Hole GC23-24 (25.9m at 2.27 g/t Au) or about 100m below surface. A broad zone (~100m) of quartz veining in moderately silicified and strongly chloritized Precambrian granite was encountered but only locally contained notable gold values (57.91 to 85.34m: 19.81m at 0.32 g/t Au).

Hole GC25-51

This hole was drilled to test at or below the zone where GC23-28 (9.1m at 51.09 g/t Au) intersected higher grade mineralization and about 60m beneath Trench T1 (39.7m @ 1.43 g/t Au). Hole GC25-51 intersected 13.72m at 0.49 g/t Au within a broad zone of weak to moderate quartz veinlets developed between the Tyro Hanging Wall and Footwall structures. While the high-grade zone was not intersected, the gold intervals returned appear to be in line with grades intersected in GC23-25 (51.8m at 0.28 g/t Au), drilled approximately 75m south of this hole.

Hole GC25-52

This hole was drilled approximately 60m south of hole GC25-48 (28.96m at 6.02 g/t Au) and 100m beneath Trench T9 (24.5m at 0.57g/t Au). Hole GC25-52 intersected 9.15m at 0.62 g/t Au and appears to define the northern limit of an approximate 25 to 75 metre gap between the Tyro Main zone and Northeast zone. Collectively, the results are suggesting that gold mineralization is transferring from the Tyro Footwall structure toward the Tyro Hanging Wall structure resulting in diminished structural dilation prior to the gold event.

West Point Engages Danayi Capital

The Company has engaged Danayi Capital Corp. ("Danayi"), an arm's-length service provider, to provide the Company with certain investor relations and digital marketing services (the "Services"), in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and applicable securities laws. Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Danayi specializes in marketing, advertising, and public awareness within the mining and metals sector. Under a digital marketing agreement dated May 14, 2025 (the "Agreement"), Danayi will provide digital media, marketing strategies, and advertising for a trial period of one month at a fee of US$50,000. The Company may extend the Agreement at its discretion. The engagement is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Danayi does not currently have any direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities and has no intention or right to acquire such an interest during the engagement.

Qualified Person

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release. Mr. Johansing has also been responsible for overseeing all phases of the drilling program, including logging, labelling, bagging and transport from the project to American Assay Laboratories of Sparks, Nevada. Drill holes have a diameter of 15 cm, and samples have an approximate weight of 3 to 5 kg. The samples were then dried, crushed, and split, and pulp samples were prepared for analysis. Gold was determined by fire assay with an ICP finish, and over-limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Silver plus 15 other elements were determined by Aqua Regia ICP-AES (IM-2A16), and over-limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Both certified standards and blanks were inserted on site, along with duplicates, standards and blanks inserted by American Assay. The results summarized above have been carefully reviewed with reference to the QA/QC results. Standard sample chain of custody procedures were employed during drilling and sampling campaigns until delivery to the analytical facility.

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold Corp. (formerly Gold79 Mines Ltd.) is a publicly listed company focused on gold discovery and development at four prolific Walker Lane Trend projects covering Nevada and Arizona, USA. West Point Gold is focused on developing a maiden resource at its Gold Chain project in Arizona, while JV partner Kinross is advancing the Jefferson Canyon project in Nevada.

