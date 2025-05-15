Cascadia Announces Director Changes

VANCOUVER, May 15, 2025 - Cascadia Minerals Ltd. ("Cascadia") (TSXV: CAM) (OTCQB: CAMNF) is pleased to announce upcoming changes to its board of directors.

In connection with Cascadia's upcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on June 25, 2025, Robert Carne, Cascadia's chairman and director, will not stand for re-election at the AGM, due to his planned retirement. Mr. Carne will remain involved as an advisor to the Company and the chair of Cascadia's Technical Committee. Cascadia is also pleased to announce the nomination of Dr. Paul West-Sells for election to the board of directors at the AGM.

Dr. West-Sells brings a wealth of experience from a distinguished career spanning nearly three decades in the mining industry. He previously held various technical and senior executive roles at Western Copper and Gold Corp. between 2006 and 2024, including chief operating officer, chief executive officer and president. During his tenure, Dr. West-Sells led the advancement of the Casino project through multiple feasibility studies, environmental assessment and permitting efforts, and extensive engagement with first nations and key governmental, strategic and financial stakeholders.

Earlier in his career, Dr. West-Sells worked with major mining companies such as BHP, Placer Dome and Barrick in senior technical roles focused on research and development and project development. He holds a PhD in metallurgical engineering from the University of British Columbia.

"On behalf of the Cascadia team and board, I would like to sincerely thank Rob for his extensive contributions and leadership as the chair and director of Cascadia and its predecessor company over the many years. We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement and look forward to his continued advice through our Technical Committee," stated Cascadia's President and CEO, Graham Downs, "I am also very pleased to welcome Paul to Cascadia's board of directors, Paul brings a comprehensive set of skills and experience spanning all stages of exploration and development. Paul's decades of experience and building strong relationships in Yukon will be a tremendous benefit to Cascadia as we advance our copper-gold exploration strategy and build shareholder value."

About Cascadia

Cascadia is a Canadian junior mining company focused on making new copper and gold discoveries the Yukon and British Columbia. Cascadia's flagship Catch Property in the Yukon hosts a brand-new copper-gold porphyry discovery where inaugural drill results returned broad intervals of mineralization, including 116.60 m of 0.31% copper with 0.30 g/t gold. Catch exhibits extensive high-grade copper and gold mineralization across a 5 km long trend, with rock samples returning peak values of 3.88% copper, 1,065 g/t gold, and 267 g/t silver.

In addition to Catch, Cascadia is conducting exploration work at its Macks and Milner properties - recently staked Catch analogues within Yukon's Stikine Terrane which have additional copper porphyry targets. Cascadia has approximately 70 million shares outstanding and its largest shareholders are Hecla Mining Company, Michael Gentile and Barrick Gold.

The technical information in this news release has been approved by Andrew Carne, M.Eng., P.Eng., VP Corporate Development for Cascadia and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of Cascadia Minerals Ltd.

Graham Downs, President and CEO

