Vior Provides Exploration Update At Belleterre Gold Project

MONTREAL, May 15, 2025 - Vior Inc. ("Vior" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: VIO) (OTCQB: VIORF) (FRA: VL51) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its Belleterre Gold Project in Quebec's Belleterre Greenstone Belt. This includes results of its ongoing +60,000-metre drill program designed to test vertical and lateral extension of the historic Belleterre gold mine and regional targets.

The ongoing drilling step-out program successfully intersected narrow high-grade gold mineralization, below the past producing Belleterre Mine, with results of 4.76 g/t Au over 2.6 metres including 21.9 g/t Au over 0.5 metres, 27.5 g/t Au over 0.5 metres, and 11.6 g/t Au over 0.3 metres.

In addition, drill hole BV25-130, located 450 meters east of the Aubelle deposit, tested the Porc-épic, Schoolhouse, and Belleterre 5W vein showings that historically returned high grade gold values. This hole, located near the major Gainsmore Fault, intersected 0.39 g/t Au over 11.6 meters. The mineralization, hosted in a fine-grained iron formation unit interlayered with silicified Tuff and chert horizons with significant (up to 80%) smoky quartz veining, consists of 1-10% pyrite and pyrrhotite as blebs or stringers.

The results from BV25-130 suggest the potential for a new style of gold mineralization at Belleterre associated with strongly mineralized tuffaceous and sedimentary units. A follow-up drill hole completed above BV25-130 has intersected similar geology and mineralization, with assay results pending.

The corporation is prioritizing its intensive drilling program in the second half of 2025, deploying four drills to further explore the significant potential for gold mineralization associated with major ductile deformation zones. A key focus will be the Lac Guillet shear zones, a substantial 250-meter-wide deformation corridor extending for over 3,000 meters, south of the Belleterre Mine corridor. This extensive ductile deformation zone is recognized as a critical structural control for gold mineralization, hosting several promising gold showings. Notably, grab samples from these showings, previously reported by Vior on January 28, 2022, include:

Lac Expanse: 77.2 g/t Au and 39.6 g/t Au

Village Vein: 62.2 g/t Au

Jolette Vein: 121.28 g/t Au and 53.2 g/t Au

City Vein: 175 g/t Au

Vior President and Chief Executive Officer Mathieu Savard commented "To date, 144 holes were completed for 63,500 meters at Belleterre. As we transition our drilling campaign towards regional and brownfield targets for the second half of the year, we will aim to delineate high-grade gold zones within additionnal structurally controlled systems such as Lac Guillet shear zones. Vior is expecting to submit the drill permit authorizations in the coming days. Meanwhile, as we keep our focus at exploring for a significant discovery in the Belleterre district, we are also evaluating different possibilities to add a project to our portfolio. "

Gold Mineralization Style at Belleterre and Aubelle

The gold mineralization at Belleterre Vein #12 is characterized by intervals of brecciated basalt and quartz porphyry, often showing potassic alteration and smoky quartz veins and carbonate-quartz veinlets. Pyrite and pyrrhotite are common, typically present in concentrations ranging from trace amounts to 10%. Visible gold ("VG") has been observed in several intervals.

The gold mineralization at Aubelle consists of two primary vein styles. The first vein style occurs in a strongly schistose basalt altered by chlorite, biotite, carbonate, and quartz, often brecciated and intruded by quartz veins containing 3-20% pyrite-pyrrhotite with trace sphalerite and chalcopyrite. The second vein style is quartz veins injected into chloritized gabbro or potassic altered felsic intrusive, with 3-5% pyrite, 3% chalcopyrite, 1% sphalerite, and 1% galena.

Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.vior.ca.

Hole Number Interval

From (m) Interval

To (m) Interval

Width (m) Au (g/t)

uncut Zone BV24-063 226.1 226.7 0.6 7.34 BT Vein #12 BV25-073 316.7 317.0 0.3 11.6 BT Vein #12 BV25-073 358.2 358.7 0.5 5.22 BT Vein #12 BV25-076 252.7 253.2 0.5 5.01 BT North Vein BV25-085 321.1 321.6 0.5 27.5 BT Vein#12 East BV25-088 435.1 437.7 2.6 4.76 BT Vein#12 East Including 436.2 436.7 0.5 21.9 BT Vein#12 East BV25-094 206.3 220.0 13.7 0.72 Paquin - East BV25-104 212.6 214.1 1.5 7.84 BT Vein#12 Central BV25-126 317.9 318.5 0.6 9.96 Conway East BV25-130 453.2 464.8 11.6 0.39 Gainsmore East Table 1 - Drill Core Assay Results

Drill Hole

Number Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Drill Hole Length (m) UTM

Easting UTM

Northing BV24-063 165 -65 548.7 675730 5254334 BV25-073 160 -65 549 675377 5254331 BV25-076 350 -55 633.96 675377 5254331 BV25-085 160 -65 548.74 675567 5254378 BV25-088 160 65 558.23 675663 5254404 BV25-094 175 -65 285.14 673526 5253882 BV25-104 170 -69 599.75 675551 5254259 BV25-126 180 -45 800.79 672616 5253241 BV25-130 175 65 845.94 673315 5252709 Table 2 - Drill Hole Collar Locations

Quality Control

True widths are estimated at 65-80% of the reported core length intervals. Assays are uncut except where indicated. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kg screen fire assay or standard 50 gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec or Sudbury, Ontario. The 1-kg screen assay method is used when samples contain coarse gold intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements using an Aqua Regia-ICP-AES method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC"), and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples to adhere to strict QA/QC guidelines and protocols by the Corporation and the lab.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Pascal Simard, Vice-President Exploration at Vior, Qualified Person as per NI 43-101.

About Vior Inc.

Vior is a junior mineral exploration corporation based in the province of Quebec, Canada, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high-quality mineral projects in the proven and favourable mining jurisdiction of Quebec. Through the years, Vior's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral projects.

Vior is rapidly advancing its flagship Belleterre Gold Project which is a promising district-scale project that includes Quebec's past-producing high-grade Belleterre gold mine. Vior has conducted extensive surface and compilation exploration at the Belleterre Gold Project and is currently executing on a 100,000 metre drill program.

www.vior.ca

SEDAR+: Vior Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the Belleterre project, the expected positive exploration results, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Corporation to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration program, and the approval from the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts ("MRNF") for the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions originally filed by 9293-0122 Québec Inc. (the previous owner of the two mining concessions). Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Corporation to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Corporation's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks, the refusal by the MRNF to approve the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions held by the Corporation, as well as those risks identified in the Corporation's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

