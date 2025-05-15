First Tellurium Provides New Information on Power Output of PyroDelta Thermoelectric Radiator/Generator

Temperature extremes work in the device's favor.

Vancouver, May 15, 2025 - First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) has provided additional information regarding performance and electrical output of the thermoelectric radiator/generator developed by its subsidiary PyroDelta Energy Inc. As demonstrated April 30, 2025, the PyroDelta device contains no moving parts, replaces alternators and radiators in combustion engine vehicles and provides substantial fuel savings by recovering waste heat. It also reduces engine weight.

"Following our recent news releases, we have received questions about how the device would operate under both hot and cold temperature extremes," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "These are important considerations, as the device must hold up under real world conditions."

PyroDelta Head Engineer Michael Abdelmaseh stated that temperature extremes work in the device's favor.

"The greater the difference between the outer air and engine temperature, the more electricity the device produces," said Abdelmaseh. "Yet even in very hot weather, there would be ample temperature difference between the outer air and the engine to produce the wattage required to charge the car's battery and operate all electrical devices. In other words, whether you were driving in a northern Canadian winter or on a summer day in Death Valley, the device would do its job."

Abdelmaseh explained that with a temperature difference of 50 degrees centigrade (122°F), the device will generate approximately 400 watts of electricity. "The average temperature of an operating combustion engine ranges from 90 to 104 degrees centigrade (195°F to 220°F)," said Abdelmaseh. "For a car operating in a Canadian city, for example, with winter temperatures from zero to -10 centigrade (32°F to 14°F), you would have a temperature difference of at least 90 to 100 degrees centigrade (194°F to 220°F). Clearly that would generate ample power for the car's needs."

Docherty added that early testing indicates the thermoelectric device could also benefit electric vehicles by harnessing waste heat from batteries. "With the well-known issue of EVs being less efficient in cold weather, we believe the device can help alleviate this problem," said Docherty. "The overall benefit would depend on how much heat is available, but we believe cold conditions could improve thermoelectric performance under the same principles as those in combustion engines."

Docherty emphasized that with the ongoing slowdown in EV sales, any technology that can make combustion engines more efficient is crucial. "Honda just announced postponement of a $15-billion Canadian (US$10.7 billion) electric vehicle project in Ontario," said Docherty. "We believe PyroDelta's technology is the sort of efficiency breakthrough the auto industry needs for better fuel efficiency and for the potential long-term transition to EVs."

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and development of tellurium-based technologies.

First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com.

