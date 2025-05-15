SALi Lithium Announces Private Placement

Vancouver, May 15, 2025 - SALi Lithium Corp. ("SALi" or the "Company") - (CSE: SALI) announces that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 through the issuance of up to 8,000,000 hard dollar units ("HD Units") priced at $0.125 per HD Unit and up to 3,333,333 flow-through units ("FT Units") priced at $0.15 per FT Unit). Each HD Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant ("HD Warrant"). Each HD Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date, subject to acceleration on specified conditions. Each FT Unit consists of one common share issued on a flow-through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) ("FT Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("FT Warrant"). Each whole FT Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of 12 months following the Closing Date. Finder's fees may be paid on part or all of the Private Placement to qualified finders in compliance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and applicable securities laws.

The net proceeds from the HD Units are intended to be used for funding the Phase 1 exploration program on the Company's El Quemado Project and general working capital purposes. The gross proceeds from the FT Shares are intended to be used to incur Canadian Exploration Expenses that are "flow-through mining expenditures" (as those terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) on the Company's Quebec projects.

All securities issued pursuant to the Placement will be subject to a four month and one day hold period under Canadian securities laws. Completion of the Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the CSE. There can be no guarantee that the Private Placement will be completed on the terms outlined above, or at all.

The securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Dustin Nanos

CEO and Director

1-587-577-9878

Email: Dustin@SouthAmericanLithium.com

Twitter: @Lithium_SALI

Website: www.SouthAmericanLithium.com

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "believe," "project," "aim," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions, and in this news release include statements respecting the receipt of CSE approval, completion of the Private Placement, and the Company's plans for the use of the proceeds of the Private Placement. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

