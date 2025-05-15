Rockland Resources Announce Appointment Of Taylor Sulik To Advisory Board

May 15, 2025 - Vancouver, British Columbia, Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE: RKL) (OTCQB: BERLF) (FSE: GB2), an exploration company focussed on advancing its beryllium projects in Utah, is pleased to welcome Mr. Taylor Sulik to its Advisory Board.

Mr. Sulik is a seasoned U.S. intelligence and security professional, with more than seven years of experience with the United States Coast Guard across a variety of security and intelligence roles. In addition, he is president of Mithril Mining Corp., a mining company focused on identifying, prospecting, exploring and developing U.S.-based critical-mineral deposits to further promote the reshoring of American critical-mineral mining. Through Mithril Mining Corp., Mr. Sulik is a member of the Critical Minerals Forum, the New American Industrial Alliance, the Defense Industrial Base Consortium and 47G, a Utah based industrial alliance focused on making Utah the nation's premier ecosystem for aerospace, defense, and critical material companies. Additionally, he has served as a Strategic Advisor to American Tungsten, a Canadian-based company working to develop the IMA Mine, a past producing Tungsten mine located in East Central, Idaho, United States. Beyond his Coast Guard and mining experience, Mr. Sulik has also served in a variety of strategy, operational and intelligence roles for, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Allied Universal and Constellis. He is also currently pursuing his master's degree at the Naval War College in Newport, R.I., focusing his research and studies on national defense and strategic studies.

Taylor comments "I am extremely excited to join the Rockland Advisory Board and contribute to the team. I look forward to applying my experience working in the State of Utah to support Rockland's efforts in progressing their Beryllium projects forward."

Rockland's President, Will Rascan comments, "We are excited to welcome Taylor Sulik to Rockland's Advisory Board. Taylor's extensive experience in U.S. intelligence and security, coupled with his active role in the critical minerals sector, brings a strategic perspective that aligns perfectly with Rockland's focus on advancing our beryllium projects in Utah. His expertise in fostering U.S.-based critical mineral development and connections within the defense and industrial sectors will be invaluable as we continue to build our presence in the Spor Mountain region."

The Company also announces it has set 200,000 options to consultants at $0.11 for a period of two years in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

About Beryllium

Beryllium is a high-value, essential, light metal with wide applications in the aerospace, computer, telecommunications, electronics, medical, satellite, energy and defence sectors and is considered a critical mineral by the US government.

About Rockland Resources Ltd. -- Exploring For Tomorrow's Technology

Rockland Resources Ltd. (CSE: RKL) (OTCQB: BERLF) (FSE: GB2) is advancing critical minerals exploration and is specializing in beryllium at its strategically located Meteor, Beryllium Butte and Claybank projects in the Spor Mountain region of Utah, USA. Spor Mountain is home to Materion's (NYSE: MTRN) Spor Mountain Mine, the largest beryllium producer in the world and continuously mined since 1969. The Company also has the 100%-owned Cole Gold Mines Project, located in the western portion of the prolific Red Lake gold district of Ontario.

