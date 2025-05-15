Heritage Intersects ~46 Metre Quartz-Sulfide Vein in second Hole at Zone 3 Extension

Widest Vein Ever Intersected at Drayton-Black Lake

VANCOUVER, May 15, 2025 - Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) ("Heritage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce preliminary results from its 2025 diamond drill program at Zone 3 extension, Drayton Black Lake project ("Project"). Two scout holes have been completed, and a third hole is in progress, testing a major northeast-southwest striking linear magnetic feature that is granite-hosted. The second scout hole (HML25-011) intersected the widest quartz vein ever drilled within the Project area to date, approximately 46m wide (true width ~32m, assuming the vein is near vertical). The Company has therefore modified the current drill program to further test this quartz-rich structure at deeper and shallower levels, as well as along strike.

Zone 3 Extension Drill Highlights:

Drilling discovered a broad zone of granite-hosted quartz vein mineralization

Widest quartz vein ever intersected at the Project

Vein width is ~46 metres (from 209.40m to 255.55m)

Locally visible sulphides include chalcopyrite, galena, pyrite and hematite staining

Drill core is being logged, split and sent for assay as soon as possible

"We are extremely pleased to have intersected such a broad vein zone in only the second scout hole at Zone 3 Extension prospect. Our geologists have observed locally significant sulphides in the quartz (galena, molybdenite, pyrite), indicating this structure acted as an important conduit for mineralized fluids. Tapping into such a broad quartz structure this early into the program underscores the significant opportunity at the Drayton-Black Lake Project for further discoveries within this established gold-rich camp. This is an excellent start to Heritage's scout drill program, and we are now redesigning the drill program to ensure this mega-structure is pierced further along strike and at a range of depths. We look forward to reporting more results from the scout program in due course." Commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage Mining.



Figure 1: HML25-011 Box 58 (top) to 69 (bottom), ~209.40m to ~255.55m (~46m); shows the thickest quartz sulfide vein ever intersected at Drayton-Black Lake.

Discussion of Results

The 2025 drill program at Zone 3 Extension is targeting granite-hosted mineralized quartz-vein structures that were first observed in the HML Zone 3 drilling program of August 2024. Two scout holes (HML25-010 and -011) totalling 592m have been completed by the Company. Both drill holes tested a northeast trending linear magnetic feature that is ~2km long and up to ~200m wide hosted by the Lake of the Bays Batholith. These scout holes were drilled approximately ~1km from the nearest drill site at Zone 3 2024 drilling targets.

The first scout hole (HML25-010) intersected multiple zones of granite cut by broadly spaced, cm-scale quartz - pyrite - chalcopyrite veins. The second scout drill hole HML25-011 intersected much wider structural zones, including a massive quartz vein from 209.4m to 255.5m depth (true width ~32m), the widest quartz-vein structure ever intersected on the Project. This "Mega" quartz structure is characterized by "dirty" quartz with moderate hematite staining and locally contains disseminated and vein-hosted pyrite, chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena and molybdenite mineralization (Figure 4). This maiden discovery of a "mega" quartz structure is highly encouraging and warrants further exploration.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Plan map view showing the vein zone in HML025-011 (red line segment); line of section for Figure 3 is shown with a dashed white line.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: Cross-Section view showing planned holes to test the vein zone in HML025-011. The planned drill fan is arranged approximately perpendicular to the global trend of the linear magnetic feature shown on the map in Figure 2.

Figure 4: Selected mineralization photos from HML25-011 209.40m - 255.55m showing "dirty" quartz with moderate hematite staining and locally contains disseminated and vein hosted pyrite, chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena and molybdenite mineralization.

Qualified Person

Stephen Hughes P. Geo, Strategic Advisor for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt. Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

For further information, please contact:

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA

President, CEO and Director

Phone: (905) 505-0918

Email: peter@heritagemining.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward?looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward?looking information except as required by law.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

