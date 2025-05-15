Gungnir To Commence Field Work at Knaften-Hemberget, Sweden

SURREY, May 15, 2025 - Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG:)(OTCPK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") announces plans to continue to assess the prospectivity of the recently expanded Knaften-Hemberget project located in northern Sweden.

Surface work is part of the Company's plan to increase exploration coverage across its property portfolio in Sweden to potentially generate new targets. The currently planned field work program at Knaften-Hemberget will focus on gabbro-ultramafic intrusions which are potentially favourable for copper mineralization.

Recently reviewed archived data files from the Swedish Geological Survey (SGU) shows a gabbro outcrop with weakly disseminated chalcopyrite (copper-sulphide) and pyrrhotite (iron-sulphide) mineralization at Hemberget, as well as chalcopyrite hosted in massive sulphides in a boulder (glacial float) database in the east half of the newly expanded Knaften permits. No assays were reported. Prospecting and sampling are planned in these locales as well as other gabbro/ultramafic intrusions on the property.

Gabbro-hosted, copper mineralization was discovered at Knaften by Gungnir while drill-testing ground geophysical anomalies in 2017 and 2018. Two drill holes cut thick intervals of gabbro including local disseminated, blebby, patchy and erratically banded pyrrhotite with lesser chalcopyrite. Assays included 0.48% Cu over 0.5 m (from 53.8 m) and 0.19% Cu over 2.0 m (from 57.9 m) in drill hole KN17-05, and 0.13% Cu over 14.35 m (from 45.5 m) in drill hole KN18-06.

Significant project advances will require raising funds, an earn-in type arrangement or possibly an equitable merger. The Company continues to assess prevailing market conditions and manage its capital, and with the currently depressed junior mining sector, limited budget prospecting/mapping at Knaften-Hemberget is anticipated at this time.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared, verified and approved by Jari Paakki, P.Geo., CEO, and a director of the Company. Mr. Paakki is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Gungnir Resources

Gungnir Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based TSX-V listed mineral exploration company (GUG: TSX-V, ASWRF: OTCPK) with gold and base metal projects in northern Sweden. Gungnir's assets include two nickel-copper-cobalt deposits, Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget, both with updated nickel resources, the Knaften-Hemberget project which hosts a developing intrusion-hosted gold system, a newly discovered gold target at Hemberget, and base metal targets, including copper. Further information about the Company and its properties may be found at www.gungnirresources.com or at www.sedar.com.

