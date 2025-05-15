Newmont Publishes 2024 Sustainability and Taxes & Royalties Reports

Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) today published its 2024 Sustainability Report and its 2024 Taxes & Royalties Contribution Report emphasizing the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and fiscal transparency over the past year.

Commenting on Newmont's contributions to sustainable and responsible mining, Chief Executive Officer Tom Palmer said:

"In 2024, we continued to strengthen our position as the world's leading gold company while embedding sustainability across all aspects of our business. These reports highlight how we are realizing our potential by operating responsibly, fostering resilience in our workforce and host communities, and delivering long-term value for all stakeholders. In generating $16 billion in economic contributions for the people and communities in which we operate, we are living our purpose to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining."

Highlights of Newmont's 2024 Sustainability Report:

Led the mining sector on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the ninth consecutive year.

Spent $2.6 billion with local suppliers.

Women represented 33% of our senior leadership and 50% of our Executive Leadership Team.

Earned both The Copper Mark and The Molybdenum Mark at Cadia, certifications for responsible mining practices.

Reclaimed 192 hectares of land, exceeding our target by 30 hectares.

Conducted a comprehensive safety systems review following the tragic loss of five colleagues within a 12-month period, paving the way for our commitment to driving an "always safe" approach in 2025 and beyond.

Newmont's 2024 Sustainability Report was prepared in accordance with the GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) Standards including the G4 Mining and Metals Sector Disclosure, and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals & Mining Standard. Select publicly reported material data was externally assured, reflecting Newmont's commitment to transparency and reporting obligations as a founding member of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) and as an early adopter of the UN Guiding Principles Reporting Framework.

Highlights of Newmont's 2024 Taxes & Royalties Contribution Report:

$16 billion in total economic contributions, including: $1.9 billion paid in taxes and royalties to governments, representing nearly 12% of total economic value distributed. $69 million invested in community projects and programs.



These reports reflect Newmont's commitment to continuous improvement, proactive risk management and meaningful partnerships, as we strive to create positive, lasting impacts in the communities where we operate.

To learn more about Newmont's approach to sustainability and related disclosures, visit www.sustainability.newmont.com.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold Company and producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the company has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com.

