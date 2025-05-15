Sirios to Host Livestream Detailing Cheechoo Gold Project Revamp on May 28

Montreal, May 15, 2025 - Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI) (OTCQB: SIREF) ("Sirios") will host a livestream event on May 28 to present details of its comprehensive revamp of the Cheechoo gold project, located in Québec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory.

The event will provide shareholders, partners, and the broader mining community with an overview of Sirios' renewed strategy for Cheechoo, following significant advances in the geological understanding of the deposit and renewed interest in the project from major mining industry players.

Attendees will hear directly from Sirios' management about the rationale behind the project's transformation, upcoming milestones, and next steps in advancing the Cheechoo gold deposit toward resource growth and development.

The livestream will take place on Zoom on Wednesday, May 28, with a session in French at 1:00 p.m. (EDT) and in English at 2:00 p.m. (EDT). Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions following the presentation.

Details for accessing the livestream will be shared on the Sirios website, through our mailing list, and across our social media profiles prior to the event.

About Sirios Resources

Sirios Resources Inc. is a Quebec-based mineral exploration company focused on developing its 100%-owned Cheechoo gold project, located less than 15 km from Dhilmar's Éléonore gold mine, Eeyou Istchee James Bay.

