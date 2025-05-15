Result of AGM
At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR) held today at The Merrion Hotel, Upper Merrion Street, Dublin 2, all resolutions were duly passed on a poll. The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of the Meeting to shareholders, posted 17 April 2025. In accordance with the Listing Rules, copies of the resolutions passed at the AGM (not relating to ordinary business) have been forwarded to the National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin where they will shortly be available for viewing at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling
The full voting results are set out below:
|Resolution
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Votes Withheld *
|%
|Total Votes
|% of issued share capital voted
|To consider the Report of the Directors and Accounts
|62,567,785
|100.00
|200
|0.00
|6,319
|0.01
|62,567,985
|70.12
|To consider the Remuneration Committee report and annual report on remuneration
|61,698,779
|98.62
|866,057
|1.38
|9,468
|0.02
|62,564,836
|70.12
|To declare a final dividend of USc17.0 per share
|62,567,785
|100.00
|200
|0.00
|6,319
|0.01
|62,567,985
|70.12
|To re-elect Issa Al Balushi
|62,556,344
|99.98
|10,441
|0.02
|7,519
|0.01
|62,566,785
|70.12
|To re-elect Mette Dobel
|62,555,620
|99.98
|11,165
|0.02
|7,519
|0.01
|62,566,785
|70.12
|To re-elect Elaine Dorward-King
|62,100,204
|99.25
|466,581
|0.75
|7,519
|0.01
|62,566,785
|70.12
|To re-elect Clever Fonseca
|62,556,358
|99.98
|10,427
|0.02
|7,519
|0.01
|62,566,785
|70.12
|To re-elect Tom Hickey
|62,563,571
|100.00
|214
|0.00
|10,519
|0.02
|62,563,785
|70.12
|To re-elect Graham Martin
|61,028,898
|97.54
|1,537,887
|2.46
|7,519
|0.01
|62,566,785
|70.12
|To re-elect Deirdre Somers
|62,077,017
|99.22
|489,768
|0.78
|7,519
|0.01
|62,566,785
|70.12
|To re-elect Andrew Webb
|62,556,344
|99.98
|10,441
|0.02
|7,519
|0.01
|62,566,785
|70.12
|To authorise Directors to fix auditor's remuneration
|62,555,983
|99.98
|12,002
|0.02
|6,319
|0.01
|62,567,985
|70.12
|To renew the authority to convene an EGM by 14 days' notice.
|61,406,264
|98.15
|1,158,721
|1.85
|9,319
|0.01
|62,564,985
|70.12
|To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities
|59,536,243
|95.17
|3,019,743
|4.83
|18,318
|0.03
|62,555,986
|70.11
|To disapply statutory
pre-emption rights
|59,536,892
|95.16
|3,030,843
|4.84
|6,319
|0.01
|62,567,735
|70.12
|To authorise market purchases
|62,551,765
|99.97
|16,199
|0.03
|6,340
|0.01
|62,567,964
|70.12
|To authorise re-issue of treasury shares.
|61,091,531
|97.64
|1,476,454
|2.36
|6,319
|0.01
|62,567,985
|70.12
|To amend the Articles of Association
|62,547,059
|99.99
|3,327
|0.01
|23,918
|0.04
|62,550,386
|70.10
*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.
About Kenmare Resources
Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 6% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of-life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.