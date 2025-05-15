One World Lithium Provides Default Update

VANCOUVER - One World Lithium Inc. (CSE-OWLI) (OTCQB-OWRDF) (the "Company" or "OWL") is providing a default status report in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

On May 1, 2025, the Company announced a temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") on the basis that it was unable to file its annual consolidated financial statements, accompanying management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications, for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the "Annual Filings") within the extended deadline for filing the same under British Columbia Instrument 51-515 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements ("BCI 51-515"). The MCTO was issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 1, 2025 and prohibits the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company to trade the Company's securities.

The Company confirms that there have been no material changes to the information contained in the Default Announcement or any other changes required to be disclosed under NP 12-203.

The Company anticipates that the Annual Filings will be filed on or before June 30, 2025. The Company will continue to provide bi-weekly ("every two weeks") updates, as required by NP 12-203, until the Annual Filings have been filed. The Company confirms it will continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in Sections 9 and 10 of NP 12-203 so long as it remains in default of the requirement to file the Annual Filings.

