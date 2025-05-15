King Global Announces Mobilization For Gravity Surveys And Further Increases Private Placement

Toronto - King Global Ventures Inc. (CSE:KING) (OTC: KGLDF) (FSE: 5LM1) (the "Company" or "King Global") is pleased to announce that it has contracted Rangefront Consulting LLC, to conduct a Gravity Survey on the Howard Copper Mine and Iron Horse Project. Rangefront has initiated mobilization for the work commencing May 14, 2025.

The gravity survey will cover key portions of the Iron Horse and Howard Copper properties, focusing on delineating gravity anomalies associated with potential blind volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) targets. The objective is to identify subsurface density contrasts that may correlate with sulphide mineralization, particularly where such mineralization does not outcrop and is not fully resolved by airborne geophysics.

At the Iron Horse target, the survey will follow up on high-priority conductors identified in the 2023 airborne VTEM survey. These Priority 1 VTEM anomalies are interpreted to represent conductive bodies potentially associated with sulphide-rich zones. The gravity survey, completed at 50 x 50 meter station spacing, is intended to provide additional geophysical contrast between bedrock, sedimentary cover, and potential mineralized zones, and to refine drill targeting beneath cover.

At the Howard Copper property, the gravity survey will aid in assessing the down-dip and strike potential of known mineralization, as well as defining new areas for drill testing. The Howard property, which includes a past-producing high-grade copper mine, was the focus of a 20-hole core drilling program completed in Q1 2025 that confirmed VMS-style alteration and copper-bearing intervals at depth.

Robert Dzisiak, CEO of King stated "we are quite pleased to initiate the next phase of exploration on the Howard and Iron Horse Properties. We are highly optimistic that the results of the Gravity Surveys will validate the potential for VMS deposits at depth on both properties."

The Company also announces that it has further increased the amount of private placement funds it would accept up to $525,000.

Black Canyon Property in Arizona

King Global Ventures is focused on the exploration of precious and base metals in North America. The Black Canyon Project in Yavapai County Arizona is comprised of 213 contiguous concessions covering a total area of 3,780 ac, including 15 former operating mines including the past producing Howard Copper Mine. And is situated 100 km (64 miles) north of Phoenix Arizona. The Black Canyon Project represents an early-stage exploration opportunity targeting copper-gold-silver-zinc, Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") mineralization. The geology of Yavapai County, Arizona is notable due to the presence of a variety of base and precious metal deposit types. The region has a significant history of exploration, discovery and mining operations, including base metals from mining operations like Bagdad, Jerome and Cleopatra. The property is on trend and is approximately 8 km (12 miles) N.W. of Arizona Metals and 100 km (60 miles) south of the historic Jerome Copper mine.

The Howard Copper Mine Property is located on 78 acres of patented land approximately 100 km (64 miles) north of Phoenix AZ. Discovered in the early 1920's, small scale production and development focused on high-grade copper. An estimated 100,000 tonnes of copper grading between 3-5% copper was mined from the property until it was closed in 1942 due to the inability to secure fuel rations during WW2. Historical reports state that the main shaft was sunk to the 900-foot level, but that no ore was mined below the 500-foot level.

York Property in Quebec

The York Property is comprised of 77 claims exceeding 40 sq. km. The Property is on trend between Azimut's Elmer Property and the Eleonor Gold Mine. The Eleonor Mine is hosted by rocks similar to the clastic sediments known to host the Ukaw gold showings.

