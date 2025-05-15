Allied Critical Metals Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Vancouver - Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), which is focused on its 100% owned past producing Borralha and Vila Verde tungsten projects in northern Portugal, is pleased to announce that its common shares now trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "0VJ0". The listing of Allied's shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will broaden the shareholder base in Europe, increase trading activity, and build European investor awareness. The Company's common shares continue to be listed and posted for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol, "ACM".

The listing on the Frankfurt exchange comes at an advantageous time as Allied will be presenting its Portugal-based Borralha and Vila Verde tungsten projects at the Deutsche Goldmesse investor conference in Frankfurt on May 16 & 17, 2025. To learn more, please visit - https://deutschegoldmesse.online/

About Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the expansion and revitalization of its 100% owned past producing Borralha and Vila Verde tungsten projects in northern Portugal. Tungsten has been designated a critical metal by the United States and other western countries, as they are aggressively seeking friendly sources of the unique metal. Currently China and Russia represent 90% of the total global supply and reserves. The tungsten market is estimated to be valued at approximately $5 - $6 billion USD and it is used in a variety of industries such as defense, automotive, manufacturing, electronics, and energy.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", including with respect to the use of proceeds. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company's management for future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, those listed in the Company's Listing Statement and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca). Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed timeline and terms of the investor awareness campaign, anticipated benefits to Company from running the investor awareness campaign, and the performance of the investor relations services providers of the marketing services as contemplated in the marketing agreements, or at all. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's Listing Statement dated April 23, 2025, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release and has neither approved now disapproved the contents of this press release.

