China Gold International Resources Reports 2025 First Quarter Results

VANCOUVER, May 15, 2025 - China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX: CGG; HKEX: 2099) ("China Gold International Resources" or the "Company") reports financial and operational results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 ("Q1", "first quarter" or "first quarter of 2025"). This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Financial Statements, Notes to the Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A").

2025 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL, PRODUCTION AND OPERATION HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue increased by 351% to US$273.1 million from US$60.5 million for the same period in 202

Mine operating earnings of US$117.7 million, increased by US$129.2 million from mine operating loss of US$11.5 million for the same period in 202

Net profit of US$86. million, increased by US$112. million from net loss of US$26.0 million for the same period in 202

Cash flow from operation of US$143.5 million, increased from cash used in operation of US$7.2 million for the same period in 202

Total gold production increased by 116% to 44,797 ounces from 20,714 ounces for the same period in 202

Total copper production of 37.3 million pounds (approximately 16,911 tonnes), increased from 4.6 million pounds (approximately 2,093 tonnes) for the same period in 202

The Company's Chairman and CEO, Mr. Chenguang Hou, stated, "In Q1 2025, we delivered the strongest first-quarter performance in the Company's history, building on the operational improvements achieved since 2024 and supported by favorable market conditions. The solid start in the first quarter of 2025 laid a strong foundation for the Company's full-year operations, and the record result reflects our strategy's effectiveness, our team's dedication, and our continued commitment to delivering long-term value to shareholders."

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources is a gold and base metal mining company incorporated in BC, Canada and operates two mines, the CSH Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, China and the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine in Tibet, China. The Company's objective is to build shareholder value through growing production at its current mining operations, expanding its resource base, and acquiring and developing new projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGG) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX: 2099).

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding China Gold International Resources contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although China Gold International Resources believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. China Gold International Resources cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what China Gold International Resources currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and subject to change after that date.

