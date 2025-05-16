REV Exploration Acquires Permits In Saskatchewan For Natural Hydrogen Exploration

VANCOUVER - REV Exploration Corp. ("REV" or the "Company") (TSXV: REVX), formerly Gitennes Exploration, is pleased to announce the Company has acquired permits in Saskatchewan covering 372,571 hectares (3,726 sq. km), allowing for Natural Hydrogen exploration across highly prospective ground in the southern and north-central parts of the province (these permits are specifically referred to by the government as "Helium and Associated Gases" permits).

Jordan Potts, REV Exploration CEO, commented: "Our team has carried out incredible work, based on extensive scientific research, to identify large areas of Saskatchewan with strong potential for hosting accumulations of naturally occurring hydrogen gas. This is a rapidly emerging subset of the resource sector as the race intensifies to identify the first commercial concentration of Natural Hydrogen in the earth's subsurface in North America."

Mr. Potts continued: "Saskatchewan has Canada's most advanced policy framework for Natural Hydrogen exploration and development. This fact, combined with unique geology and a growing market for hydrogen in the province, gives REV Exploration exposure to what management believes will be a catalyst-rich period for the Company and its shareholders in this space over the coming months. We look forward to rolling out our broader Natural Hydrogen strategy for Western Canada over the course of the coming weeks."

Appointment of Market Maker

REV Exploration has appointed Independent Trading Group, Inc. ("ITG") as a market maker for its shares traded on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). ITG is a leading Canadian broker dealer, providing liquidity and execution services to clients around the world. As a market maker for REVX, ITG will strive to enhance the liquidity of, and contribute to a fair and orderly market for, REV Exploration shares in accordance with the policies of the TSXV by buying and selling the Company's shares on the TSXV as well as other alternative Canadian trading venues.

ITG is a wholly owned subsidiary of DVX Capital Markets. The contract with ITG is on a month-to-month basis for a monthly fee of CDN $6,000, with the first full month being April 2025. The contract can be terminated by either party by providing 30 days' written notice of such termination. ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation for its services. ITG and REV Exploration are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and, at the time of the agreement for ITG's services, to the knowledge of the Company, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

Independent Trading Group, Inc. is a Toronto based IIROC dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About REV Exploration Corp.

REV Exploration is a mineral exploration company that owns a suite of gold and battery metal properties in Quebec, specifically in the Sept-Iles region (nickel, niobium and tantalum) and the Chapais-Chibougamau area (gold), in addition to a substantial portfolio of strategic Natural Hydrogen properties in Saskatchewan. All properties in both provinces are 100% owned by the Company.

