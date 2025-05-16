Inspiration Energy Corp. Engages Plutus Invest & Consulting GmbH for European Marketing and Investor Awareness Services

Vancouver, May 16, 2025 - Inspiration Energy Corp. (CSE: ISP) (WKN: A40GPX) (OTC Pink: ISPNF) ("Inspiration" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Plutus Invest & Consulting GmbH ("Plutus") to provide certain marketing and investor awareness services in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and applicable legislation.

Under the terms of the agreement, effective May 15, 2025, Plutus - through its representative Marco Messina - will deliver strategic advertising, public relations, and investor communications services to the Company over a 12-month term ending May 14, 2026. These services will be focused on enhancing Inspiration's visibility and engagement within European markets.

Plutus has a business address at Buchtstr. 13, Bremen, 28195, Germany, and can be contacted by email at contact@plutuinves.de or by telephone at +49-421-1754-0174.

Inspiration has agreed to pay Plutus a fee of up to €250,000, based on the scope of services provided during the term. The agreement includes provisions for fee adjustments and early termination, if applicable.

Plutus (including its directors and officers) is an arm's-length party to the Company. To the best of the Company's knowledge, neither Plutus nor any related parties hold or have the right to acquire securities of Inspiration Energy Corp. The Company will not issue any securities to Plutus as compensation for its services.

"We are excited to partner with Plutus Invest & Consulting GmbH to expand Inspiration's presence in the European investment community," said Charles Desjardins, President of Inspiration Energy Corp. "Their expertise in strategic communications and investor outreach will support our efforts to raise awareness, strengthen our brand, and connect with a broader base of investors as we advance our growth plans - particularly as we move forward with our flagship gold-copper project in Saskatchewan, which directly borders and is on trend with Ramp Metals Corp.'s recent discovery at its Rottenstone Project."

The Company also announces that pursuant to its stock option plan, the Company has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, consultants and employees to purchase a total of 1,500,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company, exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.21 per common share.

About Inspiration Energy Corp.

Inspiration Energy Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop properties of merit and to conduct exploration on the Company's properties. For more information, please refer to the Company's information available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca).

