Dealings in Securities by an Executive Director and Executive Officers of AngloGold Ashanti plc
AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company") (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) announces that an Executive Director, Gillian Doran, and Executive Officers of the Company, Terry Briggs and Marcelo Godoy, have dealt in securities of the Company. A portion of the respective shares received have been sold to satisfy related taxes as detailed below.
|
Name of Executive Director
|
Gillian Doran
|
Name of Company
|
AngloGold Ashanti plc
|
Date of transaction
|
15 May 2025
|
Nature of transaction
|
Off-market receipt of vested shares under the 2023 Deferred Share Plans (DSP)
|
Class of security
|
Ordinary shares
|
Number of securities
|
22,325
|
Price per security
|
Nil
|
Nature and extent of interest
|
Direct, Beneficial
|
Name of Executive Director
|
Gillian Doran
|
Name of Company
|
AngloGold Ashanti plc
|
Date of transaction
|
15 May 2025
|
Nature of transaction
|
On-market sale of shares to fund tax liability in relation to DSP awards
|
Class of security
|
Ordinary shares
|
Number of securities sold
|
8,260
|
Price per security
|
US$40.37581
|
Value of transaction (excluding fees)
|
US$333,504.21
|
Nature and extent of interest
|
Direct, Beneficial
|
(1)
|
Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from US$40.3737 to US$40.3783 inclusive.
|Name of Executive Officer
|
Terry Briggs
|
Name of Company
|
AngloGold Ashanti plc
|
Date of transaction
|
15 May 2025
|
Nature of transaction
|
Off-market receipt of vested shares under the 2023 Deferred Share Plans (DSP)
|
Class of security
|
Ordinary shares
|
Number of securities
|
25,514
|
Price per security
|
Nil
|
Nature and extent of interest
|
Direct, Beneficial
|
Name of Executive Officer
|
Terry Briggs
|
Name of Company
|
AngloGold Ashanti plc
|
Date of transaction
|
15 May 2025
|
Nature of transaction
|
On-market sale of vested DSP awards
|
Class of security
|
Ordinary shares
|
Number of securities sold
|
9,440
|
Price per security
|
US$40.39371
|
Value of transaction (excluding fees)
|
US$381,316.55
|
Nature and extent of interest
|
Direct, Beneficial
|
(1)
|
Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from US$40.3755 to US$40.4001 inclusive.
|Name of Executive Officer
|
Marcelo Godoy
|
Name of Company
|
AngloGold Ashanti plc
|
Date of transaction
|
15 May 2025
|
Nature of transaction
|
Off-market receipt of vested shares under the 2023 Deferred Share Plans (DSP)
|
Class of security
|
Ordinary shares
|
Number of securities
|
25,745
|
Price per security
|
Nil
|
Nature and extent of interest
|
Direct, Beneficial
|
Name of Executive Officer
|
Marcelo Godoy
|
Name of Company
|
AngloGold Ashanti plc
|
Date of transaction
|
15 May 2025
|
Nature of transaction
|
On-market sale of vested DSP awards
|
Class of security
|
Ordinary shares
|
Number of securities sold
|
9,526
|
Price per security
|
US$40.37501
|
Value of transaction (excluding fees)
|
US$384,612.69
|
Nature and extent of interest
|
Direct, Beneficial
|
(1)
|
Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from US$40.3627 to US$40.4104 inclusive.
JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited
