Dealings in Securities by an Executive Director and Executive Officers of AngloGold Ashanti plc

AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company") (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) announces that an Executive Director, Gillian Doran, and Executive Officers of the Company, Terry Briggs and Marcelo Godoy, have dealt in securities of the Company. A portion of the respective shares received have been sold to satisfy related taxes as detailed below.

Name of Executive Director Gillian Doran Name of Company AngloGold Ashanti plc Date of transaction 15 May 2025 Nature of transaction Off-market receipt of vested shares under the 2023 Deferred Share Plans (DSP) Class of security Ordinary shares Number of securities 22,325 Price per security Nil Nature and extent of interest Direct, Beneficial

Name of Executive Director Gillian Doran Name of Company AngloGold Ashanti plc Date of transaction 15 May 2025 Nature of transaction On-market sale of shares to fund tax liability in relation to DSP awards Class of security Ordinary shares Number of securities sold 8,260 Price per security US$40.37581 Value of transaction (excluding fees) US$333,504.21 Nature and extent of interest Direct, Beneficial

(1) Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from US$40.3737 to US$40.3783 inclusive.

Name of Executive Officer Terry Briggs Name of Company AngloGold Ashanti plc Date of transaction 15 May 2025 Nature of transaction Off-market receipt of vested shares under the 2023 Deferred Share Plans (DSP) Class of security Ordinary shares Number of securities 25,514 Price per security Nil Nature and extent of interest Direct, Beneficial

Name of Executive Officer Terry Briggs Name of Company AngloGold Ashanti plc Date of transaction 15 May 2025 Nature of transaction On-market sale of vested DSP awards Class of security Ordinary shares Number of securities sold 9,440 Price per security US$40.39371 Value of transaction (excluding fees) US$381,316.55 Nature and extent of interest Direct, Beneficial

(1) Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from US$40.3755 to US$40.4001 inclusive.

Name of Executive Officer Marcelo Godoy Name of Company AngloGold Ashanti plc Date of transaction 15 May 2025 Nature of transaction Off-market receipt of vested shares under the 2023 Deferred Share Plans (DSP) Class of security Ordinary shares Number of securities 25,745 Price per security Nil Nature and extent of interest Direct, Beneficial

Name of Executive Officer Marcelo Godoy Name of Company AngloGold Ashanti plc Date of transaction 15 May 2025 Nature of transaction On-market sale of vested DSP awards Class of security Ordinary shares Number of securities sold 9,526 Price per security US$40.37501 Value of transaction (excluding fees) US$384,612.69 Nature and extent of interest Direct, Beneficial

(1) Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from US$40.3627 to US$40.4104 inclusive.

