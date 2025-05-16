Menü Artikel
Dealings in Securities by an Executive Director and Executive Officers of AngloGold Ashanti plc

12:08 Uhr  |  Business Wire

AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company") (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) announces that an Executive Director, Gillian Doran, and Executive Officers of the Company, Terry Briggs and Marcelo Godoy, have dealt in securities of the Company. A portion of the respective shares received have been sold to satisfy related taxes as detailed below.

Name of Executive Director

Gillian Doran

Name of Company

AngloGold Ashanti plc

Date of transaction

15 May 2025

Nature of transaction

Off-market receipt of vested shares under the 2023 Deferred Share Plans (DSP)

Class of security

Ordinary shares

Number of securities

22,325

Price per security

Nil

Nature and extent of interest

Direct, Beneficial

Name of Executive Director

Gillian Doran

Name of Company

AngloGold Ashanti plc

Date of transaction

15 May 2025

Nature of transaction

On-market sale of shares to fund tax liability in relation to DSP awards

Class of security

Ordinary shares

Number of securities sold

8,260

Price per security

US$40.37581

Value of transaction (excluding fees)

US$333,504.21

Nature and extent of interest

Direct, Beneficial

(1)

Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from US$40.3737 to US$40.3783 inclusive.
Name of Executive Officer

Terry Briggs

Name of Company

AngloGold Ashanti plc

Date of transaction

15 May 2025

Nature of transaction

Off-market receipt of vested shares under the 2023 Deferred Share Plans (DSP)

Class of security

Ordinary shares

Number of securities

25,514

Price per security

Nil

Nature and extent of interest

Direct, Beneficial

Name of Executive Officer

Terry Briggs

Name of Company

AngloGold Ashanti plc

Date of transaction

15 May 2025

Nature of transaction

On-market sale of vested DSP awards

Class of security

Ordinary shares

Number of securities sold

9,440

Price per security

US$40.39371

Value of transaction (excluding fees)

US$381,316.55

Nature and extent of interest

Direct, Beneficial

(1)

Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from US$40.3755 to US$40.4001 inclusive.
Name of Executive Officer

Marcelo Godoy

Name of Company

AngloGold Ashanti plc

Date of transaction

15 May 2025

Nature of transaction

Off-market receipt of vested shares under the 2023 Deferred Share Plans (DSP)

Class of security

Ordinary shares

Number of securities

25,745

Price per security

Nil

Nature and extent of interest

Direct, Beneficial

Name of Executive Officer

Marcelo Godoy

Name of Company

AngloGold Ashanti plc

Date of transaction

15 May 2025

Nature of transaction

On-market sale of vested DSP awards

Class of security

Ordinary shares

Number of securities sold

9,526

Price per security

US$40.37501

Value of transaction (excluding fees)

US$384,612.69

Nature and extent of interest

Direct, Beneficial

(1)

Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from US$40.3627 to US$40.4104 inclusive.

JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited



Contact

Media
Andrea Maxey
+61 8 9425 4603 / +61 400 072 199
amaxey@aga.gold

General inquiries
media@anglogoldashanti.com

Investors
Andrea Maxey
+61 8 9425 4603 / +61 400 072 199
amaxey@aga.gold

Yatish Chowthee
+27 11 637 6273 / +27 78 364 2080
yrchowthee@aga.gold

Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com


