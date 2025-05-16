Teuton Resources and Luxor Metals Close Plan of Arrangement

Victoria, May 16, 2025 - Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or the "Company")(TSXV:TUO, Frankfurt:TFE, OTCQB:TEUTF) and Luxor Metals Ltd. ("Luxor") announce that the previously announced spin-out transaction involving both parties, implemented by way of a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"), has closed on May 16, 2025.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, Teuton has transferred to Luxor $1.9 million in cash and securities, and mineral claims covering approximately 20,481 hectares in northwestern British Columbia (the "Luxor Project"). As consideration for the aforementioned assets, Luxor has issued 19,248,960 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") to Teuton, who will in turn distribute such shares to Teuton shareholders on a pro rata basis. The Consideration Shares have an approximate value of $0.22 per share at closing.

Teuton shareholders of record as of February 14, 2025 (the "Record Date") will be entitled to receive one Luxor share for every three Teuton shares they hold on the Record Date. No action is required by Teuton shareholders to receive the Luxor shares; direct registration statements representing their Luxor shares will be sent to them in due course.

Further details regarding the Arrangement can be found in Teuton's management information circular dated March 7, 2025, and filed on SEDAR+ (ww.sedarplus.ca). In addition, information about the Luxor Project is contained in NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Luxor Project prepared by Tony Barresi, P.Geo, which will be filed under Luxor's profile on SEDAR+.

Luxor intends to list its common shares on a Canadian stock exchange. Further information regarding the listing will be disclosed in due course.

About Teuton

Teuton owns interests in more than thirty properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. This model minimizes share equity dilution while at the same time maximizing opportunity. Earnings provided from option payments received, both in cash and in shares of the optionee companies has provided Teuton with substantial income.

