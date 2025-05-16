REV Exploration to Become First-Mover Targeting Natural Hydrogen in Alberta

VANCOUVER, May 16, 2025 - REV Exploration Corp. ("REV" or the "Company") (TSXV: REVX), formerly Gitennes Exploration, is pleased to announce the Company is broadening its push into Natural Hydrogen in Western Canada by becoming a first-mover in targeting hydrogen-rich discovery opportunities in Alberta.

Under the leadership of Premier Danielle Smith, Alberta has developed Canada's most advanced hydrogen sector which has the potential, she recently stated, to become the province's "next trillion dollar industry" (Western Standard, April 23, 2025). Energy is expected to be an important part of the agenda when G7 leaders, including Prime Minister Carney and President Trump, meet in Kananaskis, Alberta, for the 2025 G7 Leaders Summit June 15-17.

Mr. Jordan Potts, REV Exploration CEO, commented: "Having just secured a massive land package with permits for Natural Hydrogen exploration in Saskatchewan, where discovery potential is considered very high, we are also keenly interested in neighboring Alberta which has an advanced hydrogen economy and a rapidly growing demand for new low-cost, clean energy given the province's emphasis on development of AI data centers.

"Alberta and Saskatchewan each offer niche opportunities for a company like REV to explore and develop Natural Hydrogen, a potentially game-changing critical element. We look forward to making progress in Alberta very soon, just as we have in Saskatchewan," Mr. Potts concluded.

Alberta and Hydrogen - 3 Key Facts

1. While Alberta is already a leader in blue hydrogen production from natural gas with carbon capture, the exploration of naturally occurring hydrogen presents a complementary opportunity.

2. Alberta sits atop a Precambrian basement rich in iron and uranium-bearing rocks, ideal for Natural Hydrogen generation through serpentinization, radiolysis, and degassing processes. The province's deep sedimentary basis and fault systems create ideal pathways for hydrogen accumulation.

3. The Alberta Hydrogen Roadmap targets over $30 billion in capital investments by 2030 to establish the province as a global supplier of clean hydrogen, while Alberta's Hydrogen Centre of Excellence accelerates technology and innovation across the hydrogen value chain.

In addition to its foray into the Natural Hydrogen sector, REV Exploration is advancing its JMW and Maxwell gold properties in Northern Quebec's increasingly active Chibougamau Gold Camp (refer to May 12, 2025 news release).

Qualified Person

Information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Shayne Neigum, P.Geo., Chief Operating Officer for the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and responsible for the technical information provided in this news release.

About REV Exploration Corp.

REV Exploration is a mineral exploration company that owns a suite of gold and battery metal properties in Quebec, specifically in the Sept-Iles region (nickel, niobium and tantalum) and the Chapais-Chibougamau area (gold), in addition to a substantial portfolio of strategic Natural Hydrogen properties in Saskatchewan. All properties in both provinces are 100% owned by the Company.

