Falcon Addresses License Revocation in Guinea

Abu Dhabi - Falcon Energy Materials plc (TSX-V: FLCN) ("Falcon" or the "Company") wishes to address a recent revocation of certain exploration and exploitation permits by a decree signed by the President of the Republic of Guinea ("Guinea"). This communication aims to clarify misconceptions and reassure our shareholders, stakeholders and the public.

Falcon unequivocally denounces this decree as illegal and wholly inconsistent with both the letter and spirit of Guinean mining legislation. The Company will pursue all available legal remedies in Guinea and internationally to defend its rights and protect its investment.

The decree suggests that the Government of Guinea is revoking 50 gold, bauxite and diamond exploration and exploitation licenses as well as one (1) graphite exploitation license. To date, the Company has not received any written correspondence from the Government of Guinea regarding its intention to revoke the Lola Graphite Project (the "Project") exploitation permit, which was granted to the Company in 2019 under the 2011 Guinea Mining Code (the "Mining Code").

Under the Mining Code, the Government cannot take unliteral action to revoke mining rights and seize Company property without following the procedures outlined in the Mining Code and Guinea law. The Company will take every step necessary, and without hesitation, to protect its rights afforded under the Mining Code.

Falcon has successfully advanced the Project from its initial exploration phase, through a period of historically low graphite prices, to the publication of an updated feasibility study in late 2022 at significant cost. The Project has continuously advanced despite political changes and market fluctuations. The Company has maintained employment for 35 employees despite challenging market conditions.

The Company remains committed to developing the Project and has been working until today in lockstep with the Guinean Government towards a mutually beneficial development timeline that complies with applicable law and protects the Company's rights. Additionally, Falcon has made several applications to the Guinea Ministry of Mines to negotiate a mining convention and commence the Project construction work, which remain unanswered despite regular requests by the Company.

The Company will make further disclosure when appropriate.

About Falcon Energy Materials PLC

Falcon Energy Materials PLC (TSX-V: FLCN) aims to become a fully integrated supplier of battery anode materials. The Company's integrated business model would result in the creation of a mine-to-market active anode material producer, hosting a large high-purity graphite production mine in the Republic of Guinea, and a value-added, coated spherical purified graphite conversion facility in Morocco.

With attractive operating costs, proximity to European end-markets and strong ESG credentials, the Company is poised to become a reliable supplier while promoting sustainability and supply chain transparency. Falcon is committed to generating sustainable, long-term benefits that are shared with the host countries and communities where it operates.

For additional information, please visit Falcon's website at www.falconem.net

Contact:

Matthieu Bos Matt Johnston

President & CEO IR Advisor

Email: m.bos@falconem.net Email: m.johnston@falconem.net

Telephone: +971 2307 4013

