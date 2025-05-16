Perpetua Resources Reports Results of 2025 Annual Meeting

BOISE, May 16, 2025 - Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) ("Perpetua Resources" or "Perpetua" or the "Company") today announced the results of its annual general meeting (the "Annual Meeting"), which was held online through a virtual meeting platform on May 15, 2025.

A total of 48,388,748 common shares were represented at the Annual Meeting, or 67.90% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares at the Company's record date of March 21, 2025. The Company's shareholders voted for the election of all director nominees listed in the Company's management information proxy circular. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Name of

Nominee Votes For Votes

Against Abstentions Total

Votes* Percentage

of Votes

For* Percentage

of Votes

Against* Percentage

of

Abstained* Marcelo Kim 40,455,869 1,781,843 15,558 48,388,748 95.75 % 4.22 % 0.04 % Christopher J. Robison 42,005,377 230,351 17,542 48,388,748 99.41 % 0.55 % 0.04 % Jonathan Cherry 42,189,752 40,634 22,884 48,388,748 99.85 % 0.10 % 0.05 % Andrew Cole 42,184,860 52,259 16,151 48,388,748 99.84 % 0.12 % 0.04 % Robert Dean 42,054,220 181,266 17,784 48,388,748 99.53 % 0.43 % 0.04 % Laura Dove 41,942,716 287,003 23,551 48,388,748 99.27 % 0.68 % 0.06 % Richie Haddock 42,177,974 54,444 20,852 48,388,748 99.82 % 0.13 % 0.05 % Jessica Largent 40,485,726 1,754,350 13,194 48,388,748 95.82 % 4.15 % 0.03 % Jeffrey Malmen 41,988,499 245,737 19,034 48,388,748 99.37 % 0.58 % 0.05 % Alexander Sternhell 42,062,119 172,494 18,657 48,388,748 99.55 % 0.41 % 0.04 %

* Not all shares were voted in respect of all resolutions therefore the combined number of shares voted for, against or withheld (and corresponding percentages) may not add up to the total shares represented at the Annual Meeting.

The directors were elected to hold offices until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors are elected and qualified.

The Company's shareholders also ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025 at a remuneration to be set by the directors (99.76% voted in favor, 0.12% voted against, and 0.13% abstained).

About Perpetua Resources and the Stibnite Gold Project

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States. Further advancing Perpetua Resources' ESG and sustainable mining goals, the Project will be powered by one of the lowest carbon emissions grids in the nation. Perpetua Resources has been awarded a TIA of $59.2 million in DPA funding to advance construction readiness and permitting of the Project. Antimony trisulfide from Stibnite is the only known domestic source of antimony that can meet U.S. defense needs for many small arms, munitions, and missile types. In addition to the company's commitments to transparency, accountability, environmental stewardship, safety and community engagement, Perpetua Resources adopted formal ESG commitments which can be found here.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, approval of reimbursement requests under the TIA; our ability to successfully implement and fund the Project; and the occurrence of the expected benefits from the Project, including creation of jobs and environmental benefits. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases or variations of such words and phrases or statements such as "anticipate", "expect", "plan", "likely", "believe", "intend", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "potential", "could", "may", "will", "would" or "should". In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Perpetua Resources has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that we will be able to successfully secure financing to finance permitting, pre-construction and construction of the Project; that the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Project can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner and that permitting and operations costs will not materially increase; and that we will be able to discharge our liabilities as they become due and continue as a going concern. Forward-Looking Information are based on certain material assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Perpetua Resources to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. Such risks and other factors include, among other things, risks related to unforeseen delays in the review and permitting process, including as a result of legal challenges to the ROD or other permits; risks related to opposition to the Project; risks related to increased or unexpected costs in operations or the permitting process; risks that necessary financing will be unavailable when needed on acceptable terms, or at all, as well as those factors discussed in Perpetua Resources' public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and its Canadian disclosure record. Although Perpetua Resources has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Perpetua Resources and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Investors should be aware that funding under the DPA TIA is available only for the specified costs related to permitting, environmental baseline data monitoring, environmental and technical studies, and advancing construction readiness and is not available to fund the Company's costs under its Administrative Settlement and Order on Consent obligations and certain corporate expenses. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business and liquidity, see the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov and with the Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, Perpetua Resources does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

